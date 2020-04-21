Aged care homes monitored in NW Tasmania

Elderly residents and staff at three aged care homes in the COVID-19 hotspot of northwest Tasmania are under increased surveillance and will be retested if they show symptoms.

All of the homes’ staff and residents, about 500 people, were tested for coronavirus late last week after it was revealed an infected healthcare worker worked several shifts across the facilities.

Just one person, a 79-year-old female resident at Melaleuca Nursing Home in East Devonport, returned a positive result. She is being cared for at Launceston General Hospital.

Deputy Public Health Director Scott McKeown on Monday described the single positive result as “very reassuring”.

But he said residents at the three homes, which includes Ulverstone’s Eliza Purton Home and Coroneagh Park in Penguin, will be tested again if they show any symptoms of the virus.

“Across all three facilities, there is very intense active monitoring of the wellbeing of staff and residents to ensure if there are any further cases that they are detected quickly,” he said.

Five new cases were confirmed in Tasmania on Monday night, all in the northwest, taking the state tally to 200.

Of those, 126 are in the northwest and at least 107 are linked to the outbreak at Burnie’s public and private hospitals, which has infected 70 healthcare workers and 20 inpatients.

Health Minister Sarah Courtney hs implored anyone in the region with virus symptoms to contact the public health hotline or their GP, with new mobile testing facilities being set up this week.

The deep cleans of the closed North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital, at the centre of the Burnie outbreak, have shifted to the maternity ward.

About 40 defence force personnel and specialist AusMAT teams helped get the hospitals’ emergency department back online on Friday.

The source of one case in the state’s south, a transport worker who was diagnosed at the weekend, remains a mystery and is the subject of an ongoing probe.

Eight people have died from the coronavirus in Tasmania while 71 have recovered.