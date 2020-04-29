Aged care inquiry looks at virus impacts

The aged care royal commission is investigating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on services provided to the elderly.

The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety has called for submissions about the impact of COVID-19 on the sector, as it continues its behind-the-scenes work.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on all aspects of Australia’s economy and society, including the delivery of aged care services,” the commissioners said on Tuesday.

“In order to understand that impact fully, the commissioners are seeking the views of those people directly affected.”

It wants submissions from people receiving aged care services, their families or supporters, aged care service providers and workers.

The commissioners noted some people and organisations may not yet be in a position to make a submission, as they deal with the impacts of COVID-19 on the delivery of aged care services.

The commission previously extended its deadline for all submissions by two months, until June 30, as the sector dealt with the pandemic.

The commission said that deadline is subject to ongoing review, along with the time frame for resuming its public hearings, workshops and group consultations.

While its public-facing work has been on hold, the commission has continued its research.

Research into topics including the sector’s funding, financing and financial viability, as well as public attitudes towards the aged and aged care in Australia, will be released in coming months.

The commission has until November 12 to deliver its final report.