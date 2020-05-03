Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says Newmarch House staff will be tested daily for COVID-19. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Aged care staff to be virus tested daily

By Ashlea Witoslawski

May 3, 2020

2020-05-03 21:25:17

Anglicare’s Newmarch House aged care staff members will now be subject to daily COVID-19 tests in an attempt to manage the outbreak at the facility where 14 residents have died. 

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in NSW on Sunday of which two are staff members at the aged care home in western Sydney.

There are now 63 infections linked to the facility including 26 staff members and 37 residents.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the new measure will be implemented in an attempt to manage the outbreak after a 76-year-old resident died at Nepean Hospital from the virus on Sunday. 

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said one of the new cases at the facility was a close contact of another case who had been in isolation for a period of time and subsequently developed symptoms. The source of the second case is under investigation.

Anglicare announced on Sunday the Family Support Program, which will involve a scheduled daily call from a registered nurse to a resident’s dedicated contact. 

Anglicare Sydney chief executive Grant Millard said the initiative – which begins on Tuesday – will help address communication issues which were raised by residents’ family members last week. 

“The Family Support Program is designed to respond to the feedback from our families, ensuring they feel engaged and are in close contact with their loved ones,” Mr Millard said in a statement on Sunday. 

The Berejiklian government announced on Sunday traditional property inspections and on-site auctions will be allowed from next weekend after a six-week limited shutdown due to COVID-19.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the relaxing of restrictions was a sign of the ongoing success in limiting the spread of COVID-19, but warned it was no time for complacency.

NSW now has 3035 COVID-19 cases with 14 people in intensive care including 11 who require ventilators. More than 2300 people have recovered from the virus in NSW. The state’s death toll sits at 44.

A statement from NSW Health on Sunday said 75 per cent of cases were in non-acute, out-of-hospital care. 

