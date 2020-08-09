Discover Australian Associated Press

Restrictions including compulsory masks could be starting to help Victoria's virus spread. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

More deaths as Vic virus cases flatten

By Andi Yu

August 9, 2020

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 278 as the nation’s worst-hit state shows early signs that lockdowns are stabilising the number of new cases.

Victoria on Saturday recorded another 12 deaths in the preceding 24 hours, including a man in his 30s and six linked to aged care facilities.

“We are headed in the right direction,” the state’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters.

Despite more than a month of triple-digit case increases, Prof Sutton indicated there was a message of hope in the reproduction rate of the virus, saying the wave was stabilising with 400-500 cases each day. 

“That is not good enough but it’s a positive that we have averted an exponential increase through the last couple of weeks.”

He also said the ‘stage-three’ restrictions introduced in early July prevented 20,000 or more cases.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, speaking from his Melbourne electorate in the midst of ‘stage-four’ lockdowns on Saturday, had no positivity to offer about the Victoria’s virus status, saying “it should never have got to this”.

He challenged the states to dig deeper financially to protect the economy and championed the federal government’s $314 billion spend on bracing the nation.

“The states can do more, the states need to do more,” he told reporters.

“They have the balance-sheet strength to do so.”

Federal opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen said any requests for more state assistance should be specific and made through National Cabinet, not via a “public slanging match”.

Like the treasurer, Mr Bowen backed away from directly blaming Labor colleague Daniel Andrews for the state’s failed hotel quarantine program, but instead offered some personal encouragement.

“Premier Andrews is handling a very difficult situation very well,” Mr Bowen said.

He criticised the government for being slow to provide financial support to the arts industry. 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders on Friday agreed to ongoing audits of the aged care sector after recent deadly outbreaks in Melbourne nursing homes.

The audits will look at preparedness to cope with the disease, which has killed close to 200 aged care residents nationwide.

Acting Chief Health Officer Paul Kelly said they would examine preventative measures and training to respond to outbreaks.

The stress testing is expected to aid a national aged care outbreak response plan in two weeks.

Queensland closed its borders to NSW and ACT residents as of Saturday in a bid to prevent a second outbreak in the Sunshine State.

Queenslanders returning home faced traffic delays of up to two hours at border crossings and police turned away more than 140 people including some who lied about where they had come from.

Western Australia has extended its border closure indefinitely with Premier Mark McGowan saying it could last months, or even into next year.

The WA leader was unapologetic on Saturday, telling reporters it was a decision that was saving West Australian lives.

The nation’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth on Saturday defended the Infection Control Expert Group, following criticism by the Australian Medical Association that its guidelines did not go far enough on the use of P2 or N95 masks for healthcare workers.

The federal advisory body’s recommendations that such protective gear was only necessary in high-risk COVID-19 care situations rather than all, was due to on-the-ground intelligence gained from virus investigators, Dr Coatsworth said.

There were 475 new cases recorded in Australia on Saturday – nine in NSW and the rest in Victoria.

There are 8100 active cases in Australia, of which more than 7800 are in Victoria. 

