Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The Aged Care Royal Commission is examining homes where residents died of COVID-19. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus ‘starkly exposed’ aged care flaws

By Ethan James

August 11, 2020

2020-08-11 19:05:02

Federal heath authorities failed to develop a coronavirus plan for aged care homes, with the pandemic leaving flaws in the sector “starkly exposed”, a royal commission has been told. 

Australia’s virus aged care death rate is among the highest in the world, at 68 per cent, counsel assisting the commission Peter Rozen QC said on Monday.

As of Sunday, 203 of the nation’s almost 300 deaths had been in aged care. 

He said while much had been done to prepare the national health system, neither the Federal Health Department nor aged care regulator developed a sector-specific plan.

Mr Rozen said aged care was offered no virus advice from either body from June 19 to August 3, a “crucial period” in the pandemic when cases in Victoria spiked.

He said there was confusion about processes and regulator, the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commissioner, lacked sufficient power to conduct investigations. 

“The COVID-19 pandemic has starkly exposed all of the flaws of the aged care sector,” Mr Rozen said. 

Federal and NSW governments were at a “stand off” early in the deadly outbreak at Sydney’s Newmarch House over whether to hospitalise residents, the commission heard.

Mr Rozen said meeting records showed NSW Health in April had a preference not to move virus-positive residents into hospital to avoid setting “a precedent” around transfers.

Of 37 positive residents, two were transferred to hospital. One of those died, with another other 16 fatalities occurring at the home.

“To put it very directly, older people are not less deserving of care because they are old,” Mr Rozen said.

Anglicare Sydney, which runs Newmarch House, had little or no say in whether virus-positive residents would be transferred to hospital, he added. 

Mr Rozen said there was a lack of high-level infection control expertise at Newmarch House, which adopted a “hospital in the home” approach, until at least a fortnight into the outbreak. 

A manager deployed to help Newmarch House from BaptistCare, the operator of Dorothy Henderson Lodge which also experienced a deadly outbreak, said staff management was a challenge with workers quarantined.

“They were coming (to Newmarch) from so many areas with varying competencies,” Melanie Dicks said. 

“We had new staff that didn’t fully understand what hospital in the home model was. We needed to continually orient those staff as well.”

Six residents at northern Sydney’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge died from the virus, with 13 of the home’s 16 cases sent to hospital. 

Ms Dicks said hospitalisation helped the facility better contain the virus and manage staffing. 

The aged care royal commission is holding hearings over three days to examine the virus response but Victoria’s outbreak is not part of the scope due to its evolving nature. 

Mr Rozen said the commission had received hundreds of submissions, some of which refer to inadequate staff infection control training and lack of access to personal protective equipment.

Latest sport

rugby league

Brisbane set to sack NRL star Pangai Jr

Brisbane are reportedly set to tear up the NRL contract of Tevita Pangai Jr following a biosecurity breach.

rugby league

Dragons select Norman for Eels' NRL clash

With his job reportedly on the line, St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has picked Corey Norman for the Dragons' NRL match against Parramatta.

Australian rules football

Hawkins' five sinks Saints in AFL fizzer

Geelong have kicked the game's last nine goals to emphatically end St Kilda's four-game AFL winning streak.

rugby league

Breaches put NRL comp at risk: V'landys

NRL players and officials putting the season at risk by breaching the game's biosecurity protocols have been put on notice.

rugby league

Panthers coach defends NRL ref comments

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary is facing a $20,000 fine after being served with a breach notice by the NRL for comments against referees.

news

homicide

Wife's death threat after Hawi murder

Former bikie boss Mick Hawi and the man accused of executing him at a Sydney gym were close friends before falling out on a fishing trip, a jury has heard.

sport

rugby league

Brisbane set to sack NRL star Pangai Jr

Brisbane are reportedly set to tear up the NRL contract of Tevita Pangai Jr following a biosecurity breach.

world

virus diseases

COVID-19 returns to New Zealand

Four New Zealanders in one Auckland family have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to an end the country's 102-day run without community transmission.