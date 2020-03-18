Aged care provider Estia to lockdown homes

Aged care service provider Estia Health will bar all visitors from its homes from Wednesday evening to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It’s a step up from new measures introduced by the federal government, which would limit visits to aged care facilities to short, two-person visits once a day.

Anyone who has been overseas in the past two weeks, been in contact with someone who has coronavirus or has respiratory infection symptoms will be barred completely.

The changes are part of a range of measures announced by the prime minister and chief medical officer on Wednesday.

These include warning Australians against all overseas travel and banning all non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

An email from Estia chief executive Ian Thornley sent to family and friends of residents said its facilities would close to visitors from 5pm on Wednesday.

“We understand that this decision will have significant impact on our residents and their close contacts and sincerely apologise for this,” he said in the email seen by AAP.

Visitors would still be allowed in “exceptional circumstances on compassionate grounds”, with volunteers also to be barred from Estia homes and non-essential residents outings to be banned.

Estia is a for-profit aged care provider running nearly 70 residences in NSW, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia.

As part of Wednesday’s announcement, Scott Morrison said visits to dying relatives would have to be arranged with individual aged care facilities.

“We all know how distressing that can be and so the aged care facilities will be asked to put in place sensible arrangements,” he said.

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck said children should not be visiting aged care homes at all.

“We know older Australians love to see children in their lives, but the fact is, children are not reliable when it comes to practising the good hygiene necessary to stop the spread,” Senator Colbeck said.

Large groups, including school groups are also banned from aged care homes as well as social or entertainment events.

Visitors would be restricted to the residents’ rooms or outdoor spaces, with no meetings to be held in communal areas.

People who had not been vaccinated for flu before May 1 would also be banned.

Mr Morrison stressed visitors should practice good hygiene and social distancing measures.

Aged Care and Community Services Australia chief executive Patricia Sparrow said the government’s strong measures were necessary.

“At the top of our minds is the need to balance prevention with emotional care and compassion,” Ms Sparrow said.

“We wouldn’t be taking these measures unless they were absolutely necessary, and providers will be doing everything they can to enforce them.”