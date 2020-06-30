Discover Australian Associated Press

AGL has made no change in its plans to shut down its Liddell power station in NSW before 2022. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

electricity production and distribution

AGL ties bonuses to emissions cuts

By Sonali Paul

June 30, 2020

2020-06-30 15:56:48

AGL Energy, Australia’s biggest carbon emitter, will partly link executive long term bonuses to emissions cuts as part of a new climate action plan announced on Tuesday.

The move makes AGL the first of Australia’s major polluters, including miners and gas producers, to include cutting emissions in long term incentives, alongside traditional shareholder return measures.

“It’s built around a view the world will need to decarbonise and therefore a business that doesn’t start getting on with the business of transition risks being stranded somewhere along the way,” AGL Chief Executive Brett Redman said.

The plan comes in response to growing pressure from investors and customers, he added.

Norway’s $US1 trillion wealth fund recently flagged it would sell stakes in AGL and other companies that mine or use coal.

AGL last year emitted 42.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent, more than double Australia’s next biggest carbon emitter, according to government data.

However Australia’s top power producer has no plans to speed up the closure of its coal-fired power plants. 

The first closure, Liddell, is set for 2022, while its dirtiest plant, the Loy Yang A power station, is scheduled to shut only in 2048.

Instead, its emissions-cut incentive will be tied to expanding in renewable energy and increasing the proportion of its sales that are carbon neutral or carbon free.

The company has launched a program offering households and businesses “carbon neutral” power for a small fee. 

In return it will invest in emissions offset projects such as reforestation and replacing charcoal burners in Kenya, Mr Redman said.

Climate activists remain unimpressed.

“AGL will continue to feel investor pressure until it brings forward the closure of its coal-fired power stations,” said Dan Gocher, a director at not-for-profit Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility.

