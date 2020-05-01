Aid agencies urge NZ to help poor nations

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Aid agencies are urging Jacinda Ardern's government to help poorer nations fight COVID-19. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Aid agencies urge NZ to help poor nations

By Ben McKay

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 08:12:35

Aid agencies are urging Jacinda Ardern’s government to turn its mind to helping some of the world’s poorest nations fight COVID-19 following the elimination of community transmission in New Zealand.

A coalition of 14 New Zealand-based aid agencies, including global heavyweights Oxfam and World Vision, have petitioned Ms Ardern and Foreign Minister Winston Peters to join an urgent humanitarian effort.

Ian McInnes, Council for International Development chair and chief executive of signatories Tearfund, says New Zealand is enjoying a moment of global strength and should use it.

“Right now, we think New Zealand has a outsized voice,” he told AAP.

“We’ve been incredibly diligent and our team of five million has cracked our cases here in New Zealand.

“We don’t like to boast in New Zealand. But if we lead out on this and we say we believe others should follow, we feel that carries weight at this time.”

The humanitarian appeal has been launched after a United Nations University study projected recessions in developing countries would sink hundreds of millions below the poverty line.

A low end scenario of a five per cent contraction would see 130 million more in poverty.

A worse-case contraction could see 420 to 580 million more impoverished.

“That’s six to eight per cent of the global population and we think that sets global development back a decade,” Mr McInnes said.

“Petty traders on the side of roads in India are being harassed and sent home because it’s lockdown. These are the people that sell food to the poor.

“Anyone who lives hand to mouth, day labourers, if they can’t work, they can’t eat.”

The United Nations has asked richer nations to contribute $US2 billion ($A3 billion) to an immediate humanitarian relief fund, with New Zealand asked to give $NZ25 million ($A23.4 million).

Mr Peters said he was yet to consider the aid request, but New Zealand had earmarked $NZ50 million ($A46.8 million) towards COVID-19 readiness and response in the Pacific.

“Including $10 million right now to get the utilities, masks, things they need, including looking at medical utilities and people to go to (Pacific) countries,” Mr Peters said.

“We have done an enormous amount to be a responsible citizen.”

Mr McInnes said that wasn’t enough.

“He’s directing existing aid. We would say you shouldn’t,” he said.

There are fears New Zealand’s foreign aid budget could be raided as it looks to balance the books after spending more than $NZ22 billion ($A20.6 billion) in recession-fighting stimulus.

New Zealand contributes 0.28 per cent of its gross national income towards foreign aid, with a goal to reach 0.7 per cent.

Asked last week, Ms Ardern wouldn’t be drawn on aid funding in next month’s budget.

“What I would say is that New Zealand has always been mindful of our responsibility to particularly our Pacific Island neighbours, in times of hardship and in good times, and it’s no different for us now,” she said.

Latest sport

rugby league

RLPA deny player revolt over NRL pay

The Rugby League Players Association has denied there is a pay dispute with the NRL, saying there is no revolt on the cards as broadcast negotiations continue.

Australian rules football

'Suck it up' on AFL hubs, says Lions coach

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan is urging players to approach the AFL's proposed hub plan with appropriate perspective.

cricket

Khawaja could return as Test opener: Hohns

Cricket Australia has dumped Usman Khawaja from its 20-strong men's national contract list, but selectors say the veteran could yet return as an opener.

rugby league

Ban Cleary for NRL season: Deputy Premier

Penrith star Nathan Cleary continues to come under fire for having a group of friends over at his house during the coronavirus lockdown.

basketball

MVP Cotton exits the NBL amid pay cuts

Reigning NBL MVP Bryce Cotton has opted out of his Perth Wildcats contract after the league announced huge salary cuts for players in the highest pay bracket.

news

virus diseases

Nine virus cases as NSW restrictions eased

NSW has recorded nine new COVID-19 cases from more than 7000 tests with at least four of these new cases transmitted locally.

sport

rugby league

RLPA deny player revolt over NRL pay

The Rugby League Players Association has denied there is a pay dispute with the NRL, saying there is no revolt on the cards as broadcast negotiations continue.

world

virus diseases

Virus-hit economies enter into epic slide

Economic data has revealed the extent of the damage caused by the coronavirus and the restrictions put in place to fight the pandemic.