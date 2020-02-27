Air NZ cuts capacity as coronavirus hits

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Air New Zealand is reducing capacity as it braces for a coronavirus hit to earnings. Image by (AP PHOTO)

earnings

Air NZ cuts capacity as coronavirus hits

By Liza Kappelle

February 27, 2020

2020-02-27 10:54:07

Air New Zealand is slashing capacity by about 17 per cent in Asia to reduce the impact of the coronavirus on its second half earnings.

The airline expects the COVID-19 pain for earnings to be in the range of $NZ35 million ($A34 million) to $NZ75 million ($A72 million) due to lower demand and capacity cuts.

Fewer people want to fly from Asia to New Zealand right now, and even greater numbers don’t want to travel to Asia, it said.

So Air New Zealand is reducing its Asia capacity by 17 per cent until June, including cutting flights to Hong Kong, suspending Shanghai services until March and Seoul flights from March to June.

Pacific Islands’ demand remains strong but the airline is reducing trans-Tasman flights by three per cent until May, mainly to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The update came as it posted a 33 per cent drop in net profit to $NZ101 million for the six months to December 31 after an 8.8 per cent fall in earnings before significant items to $NZ198 million.

Cargo revenue fell 9.4 per cent and labour and fuel costs rose.

It maintained its interim dividend at 11 New Zealand cents a share and forecast earnings before significant items and tax to be about $NZ300-$350 million for the full year.

AIR NZ FIRST HALF PROFIT HIT

* Net profit down 33pct to $NZ101 mln

* Earnings before significant items down 8.8pct to $NZ198 mln.

* Interim dividend 11 NZ cents a share, unchanged

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Farmer researchers warn AFL on head knocks

Graham "Polly" Farmer has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after tests on tissue from the AFL great's brain.

Summer Olympics

Coronavirus a concern for Olympics: Thorpe

Australia's Olympic great Ian Thorpe says he'd definitely be worried about the potential impact of coronavirus on athletes at the Tokyo Games.

cricket

Aussies claim T20 series over South Africa

Australia have claimed their fourth straight T20 international series victory, smashing South Africa by 97 runs in Cape Town to take the three-match series 2-1.

rugby league

Tonga NRL appeal rugby league's ban

Tonga's banned rugby league board have appealed their expulsion by the IRL, leaving the high-profile drama to drag on for another three weeks.

soccer

Popovic airs concerns about coronavirus

Perth Glory want their Asian Champions League match in South Korea postponed amidst an outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

news

disease

Doctors feel effect of virus paranoia

An Asian doctor at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital was told by family to stay away from a child she was treating amid fear of the coronavirus outbreak.

sport

Australian rules football

Farmer researchers warn AFL on head knocks

Graham "Polly" Farmer has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after tests on tissue from the AFL great's brain.

world

homicide

Gunman kills five at at Milwaukee brewery

Five people have been killed by a gunman at a brewery complex in the Wisconsin city of Milwaukee.