Air NZ puts hold on flights to Australia

Air New Zealand, the only airline running flights across the Tasman Sea, has put a booking hold on flights to Australia for the next month.

The flagship Kiwi carrier won’t take bookings to Australia until August 28 because of government restrictions – including strict caps on numbers flying to Sydney and Brisbane, and a blanket ban on arrivals to Melbourne until August 8.

“We know there are people wanting to head home to Australia at this time and we’ll be ready to fly them as soon as we are able to accommodate more passengers,” chief commercial officer Cam Wallace said on Wednesday.