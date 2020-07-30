Discover Australian Associated Press

Air New Zealand have a booking hold on Trans-Tasman flights. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Air NZ puts hold on flights to Australia

By Ben McKay

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 10:43:08

Air New Zealand, the only airline running flights across the Tasman Sea, has put a booking hold on flights to Australia for the next month.

The flagship Kiwi carrier won’t take bookings to Australia until August 28 because of government restrictions – including strict caps on numbers flying to Sydney and Brisbane, and a blanket ban on arrivals to Melbourne until August 8.

“We know there are people wanting to head home to Australia at this time and we’ll be ready to fly them as soon as we are able to accommodate more passengers,” chief commercial officer Cam Wallace said on Wednesday.

Latest sport

NBA

Aussie stars face adversity in NBA bubble

Joe Ingles misses his family, Ben Simmons overcame a back injury, Aron Baynes was floored by COVID-19 and Patty Mills is suffering body aches.

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

Australian rules football

Daw hopes his AFL comeback can inspire

Majak Daw feared he may never play another AFL game after a serious incident in 2018, but the North Melbourne defender's resilience has resulted in a comeback.

Australian rules football

Cats' Hawkins succeeds at AFL tribunal

Veteran Geelong forward Tom Hawkins is free to play in the Cats' AFL blockbuster against West Coast after successfully challenging his one-game ban.

rugby league

NRL gets tick of approval from Queensland

The NRL has received confirmation from the Queensland Government that its exemption to fly in and out of the state will continue despite border closures.

news

virus diseases

Australia's virus death toll rises to 189

Australia's death toll has risen to 189 after 13 more people died in Victoria, with the state setting new grim records as the outbreak continues.

world

virus diseases

US deaths top 150,000 as French rate rises

Several European countries have ramped up restrictions in a bid to contain rising COVID-19 infections as the US death toll from the disease surpassed 150,000.