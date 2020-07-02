Air NZ suspends Auckland-Melbourne flights

Air New Zealand has cancelled trans-Tasman passenger flights to Melbourne for two weeks following a major outbreak of coronavirus in the Victorian capital.

The flagship carrier received a directive from the Australian government late on Tuesday warning no international passengers will be allowed to enter Melbourne for now.

Air NZ was due to operate two services to Melbourne on Wednesday and these have now been cancelled.

All of its flights from Auckland to Melbourne will cease until July 14, “in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 within the local community”.

“Melbourne to Auckland passenger services will continue to operate as demand requires,” the airline said in a statement.