Scientists say there's evidence that floating virus particles can infect people who breathe them in. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Airborne virus spread evidence ’emerging’

By AAP

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 05:40:51

The World Health Organization has acknowledged there is “evidence emerging” of the airborne spread of the coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance. 

“We have been talking about the possibility of airborne transmission and aerosol transmission as one of the modes of transmission of COVID-19,” the WHO’s technical lead on the COVID-19 pandemic Maria Van Kerkhove told a news briefing.

The WHO has previously said the virus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease spreads primarily through small droplets expelled from the nose and mouth of an infected person that quickly sink to the ground.

But in an open letter to the Geneva-based agency, published on Monday in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal, 239 scientists in 32 countries outlined evidence they say shows floating virus particles can infect people who breathe them in.

Because those smaller exhaled particles can linger in the air, the scientists are urging the WHO to update its guidance.

The WHO’s technical lead for infection prevention and control Benedetta Allegranzi said there was evidence emerging of airborne transmission of the coronavirus, but that it was not definitive.

“…The possibility of airborne transmission in public settings – especially in very specific conditions, crowded, closed, poorly ventilated settings that have been described, cannot be ruled out,” she said at Tuesday’s briefing in Geneva.

“However, the evidence needs to be gathered and interpreted, and we continue to support this.”

Any change in the WHO’s assessment of risk of transmission could affect its current advice on keeping one metre of physical distancing. 

Governments, which rely on the agency for guidance policy, may also have to adjust public health measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Van Kerkhove said the WHO would publish a scientific brief summarising the state of knowledge on modes of transmission of the virus in the coming days.

“A comprehensive package of interventions is required to be able to stop transmission,” she said.

“This includes not only physical distancing, it includes the use of masks where appropriate in certain settings, specifically where you can’t do physical distancing and especially for healthcare workers.” 

