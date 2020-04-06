Airbus delivers face masks to Europe

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has brought millions of protective face masks to Europe from China as part of its so-called air-bridge mission during the new coronavirus pandemic.

An A350-1000 aircraft picked up the masks during a stopover in the Chinese city of Tianjin and landed in Hamburg on Saturday with the face masks and other protective equipment on board, Airbus tweeted on Sunday.

The aviation firm’s chief executive Guillaume Faury said the delivery of four million masks was mainly for governments and medical services, in a tweet welcoming the flight back from China.

Some of the masks will remain in Germany, while the rest will be flown to Toulouse in France to be distributed to hospitals and other health care facilities in Spain, France and Britain.

The company said it has already in the past week organised several flights between Europe and China to equip European hospitals with a total of around six million masks.

Airbus Spain is also using its factories to 3D print hundreds of protective plastic face-shields, according to a tweet earlier in the week.