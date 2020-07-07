Airline staff for Vic hotel quarantine

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Stood down Qantas staff can apply to help with the Victoria's hotel quarantine program. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Airline staff for Vic hotel quarantine

By Kaitlyn Offer

July 7, 2020

2020-07-07 11:46:13

Stood-down Qantas staff will be recruited to Victoria’s botched hotel quarantine regime.

Corrections Victoria has taken over the management of hotel quarantine for returned travellers after private security guards breached protocols, contributing to the state’s latest coronavirus outbreak.

“The Corrections Commissioner and Corrections Victoria who have control from a management, supervision and overall chain of command … over our hotel quarantine is very pleased that we have sought to engage a number of cabin crew who are currently stood down from Qantas,” Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Monday.

“Let’s be clear: There are very few groups of people who take safety more seriously and know and understand safety protocols and dynamic environments and the need to always go by the book than those who work in our aviation sector.”

Any stood-down cabin crew hired will be employees of the Department of Justice and Community Safety, they will not be sub-contractors, Mr Andrews said.

They will be directly accountable and under the direct supervision and management of Corrections Victoria.

Latest sport

rugby league

Broncos halves set to avoid NRL axe

Brisbane's struggling halves duo of Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft look set to get another chance to turn the Broncos' NRL woes around.

soccer

Three A-League clubs stuck in Victoria

Nine days out from the A-League season restart, Melbourne's three clubs are stuck in Victoria after failing to make it across the NSW border on Monday night.

Australian rules football

Dogs dispute new AFL dangerous-tackle laws

The Western Bulldogs will challenge Hayden Crozier's one-match suspension for a dangerous tackle at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

soccer

A-League set to join Victoria sport exodus

With the NSW border closure imminent, Victoria's three A-League teams are set to join AFL, NRL and Super Rugby teams in departing the state.

Australian rules football

Houli out of Tigers' Queensland AFL hub

Bachar Houli has confirmed he will miss Richmond's next five AFL matches for family reasons as the reigning premiers head north to their Queensland hub.

news

virus diseases

Victoria records 191 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus as the state prepares for the closure of its border with NSW.

sport

rugby league

Broncos halves set to avoid NRL axe

Brisbane's struggling halves duo of Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft look set to get another chance to turn the Broncos' NRL woes around.

world

virus diseases

Shutdowns as US virus deaths top 130,000

A surge in coronavirus cases in the US has prompted state authorities to reimpose lockdown restrictions for restaurants and other venues.