Airlines count cost of government bailouts

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
International airlines are expected to need up to $US200 billion of state support. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Airlines count cost of government bailouts

By Jamie Freed and David Shepardson

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 21:08:10

Shattered airlines have been left counting the cost of government support as countries from the US to New Zealand set out conditions for bailouts needed to absorb the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

Conditions include provisions that loans may convert to government equity stakes, while US airlines cannot increase executive pay or provide “golden parachutes” for two years.

Air New Zealand’s bailout also depends on the company suspending its dividend and paying interest rates of 7 per cent to 9 per cent.

New Zealand on Friday offered its national carrier a $NZ900 million ($A890 million) lifeline, which Finance Minister Grant Robertson said would help it survive after the government banned all non-resident arrivals to the country.

Under the $US58 billion ($A100 billion) US proposal for passenger and cargo carriers, the US Treasury Department could receive warrants, stock options, or stock.

“We are not bailing out the airlines or other industries – period,” US Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby said.

“Instead, we are allowing the Treasury Secretary to make or guarantee collateralised loans to industries whose operations the coronavirus outbreak has jeopardised.”

Norway will back airlines with credit guarantees worth up to 6 billion Norwegian crowns ($537 million), half of them to Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA. Conditions include raising money from commercial banks and the equity market.

Finland, which owns a 56% stake in Finnair, said it would guarantee a 600 million euro ($A90 million) loan for the state carrier. The firm said it was implementing a funding plan that included drawing on available credit lines, sale and leasebacks of planes. Its stock jumped 16 per cent.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has forecast the industry will need up to $US200 billion ($A349 billion) of state support, piling pressure on governments facing demands from all quarters and a rapid worsening in public finances as economies slump.

“Money is very tight in most countries, so governments need to step back and be hard-nosed about any form of rescue … but it all must come with strict conditions or strings, attached,” Shukor Yusof, head of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics, said in an email.

Even with financial assistance, airlines around the world are placing thousands of workers on unpaid leave as they slash passenger capacity, deepening the shocks to local economies.

British Airways pilots will have to take two weeks of unpaid leave in each of April and May, and a cut to basic pay spread over three months, the company said on Friday in a joint statement with the British Airline Pilots’ Association.

Britain’s Heathrow Airport, usually Europe’s busiest airport, is cutting costs by cancelling executive pay, freezing recruitment and reviewing all capital projects.

Air Canada has more than 5100 excess cabin crew after cutting its flying schedule and plans to start notifying them they will be laid off at least temporarily, its flight attendants union said.

The airline said it had begun talks with unions about temporary lay-offs but did not have final numbers yet.

On Friday, Cathay Pacific Airways said it would slash nearly all passenger capacity as new government curbs make travel more difficult.

Its low-cost carrier, HK Express, will suspend operations from Monday until April 30, bringing forward plans to put employees on unpaid leave.

To preserve cash, airlines are also cutting executive pay, suspending dividends, selling planes, and flying cargo on empty passenger jets.

American Airlines said on Thursday it would use some passenger jets to move cargo between the US and Europe.

In the Asia-Pacific, Qantas, Cathay, Korean Air Lines are also operating some flights with empty seats but bellies full of cargo.

Latest sport

rugby league

DCE is Manly NRL ice man to beat Roosters

Daly Cherry-Evans has kicked the 21st field goal of his NRL career to take Manly to a 9-8 win over the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval.

soccer

Catley leads City to W-League glory

Matildas star Steph Catley has led Melbourne City to a record fourth W-League championship, scoring the only goal in a grand final win over Sydney FC.

rugby league

Bennett won't police NRL isolation policy

South Sydney's Wayne Bennett says he can't guarantee his players will follow radical safety measures set to be introduced under an NRL self isolation policy.

Australian rules football

Collingwood AFL staffer has coronavirus

An employee at Collingwood has been isolated with coronavirus after returning from overseas.

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over some of the limits put on players by the AFL during the coronavirus crisis.

news

health

Beaches in Sydney, regional NSW closed

Bondi Beach has temporarily been closed after pictures of thousands ignoring social distancing measures drew worldwide condemnation.

sport

rugby league

DCE is Manly NRL ice man to beat Roosters

Daly Cherry-Evans has kicked the 21st field goal of his NRL career to take Manly to a 9-8 win over the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval.

world

health

Lockdowns increase globally as virus hits

The number of lockdowns around the world are increasing as countries try to control Covid-19, which is straining health systems