FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Parts of Melbourne Airport are considered exposure sites after a flight attendant contracted COVID. Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Airport exposure site but no new Vic cases

By AAP

June 27, 2021

2021-06-27 13:01:18

No cases of community transmission have been recorded in Victoria as Australia’s eastern states remain on high alert after a flight attendant tested positive for COVID-19. 

Melbourne Airport terminals two and three, as well as an airport cafe, have been listed as exposure sites, and those who visited during times of concern on Friday and Saturday are urged to get tested and isolate. 

Five Virgin Australia flights on Friday and Saturday took passengers either to or from Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast.

Those on board Flight VA334 from Brisbane to Melbourne on Friday afternoon have been ordered into isolation for 14 days. 

A total of 128 passangers have been identified and health authorities are in the process of contacting them on Sunday, COVID-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar said on Sunday. 

The flight arrived at 5.20pm and the staff member stayed at the Holiday Inn Express at Southbank, which is being deep cleaned.

“She was only in Melbourne on the night of Friday into Saturday morning, and of course we’re working with her and Virgin to ensure that anybody who has had potential exposure is being followed up,” Mr Weimar said,

There is also concern about an outbreak linked to a Northern Territory mine, with the number of positive cases linked to the site rising to five on Sunday.  

Three miners have returned to Victoria and are currently in isolation. 

“We expect that number to grow as we work with other jurisdictions to identify where those other 900 mine workers have travelled to,” Mr Weimar said. 

Victoria recorded three new cases acquired overseas as well as more than 20,000 tests and close to 15,000 vaccine doses administered in the past day.

It comes as Health Minister Martin Foley emphasised the beefed-up police presence on the Victoria-NSW road border on Saturday.

About 1500 Victorians have applied for a red border permit in the past 24 hours, all of whom will be required to isolate for 14 days if they’re granted entry.

Police have stationed extra officers at the interstate border and are conducting spot checks and using number plate recognition technology. 

Contract tracers are working to make sure the Sydney infections do not spread to Victoria after a man in his 60s flew in from the northern city last weekend after attending what authorities have since dubbed a “superspreader” party. 

The man is a worker at a drycleaner in Sandringham and infected his boss, Henry Li. 

The two men’s infections have sent a few hundred primary close contacts into isolation, including a building of residents in Oakleigh where the first man lives.

All 49 residents have now tested negative as well as 53 of the 61 drycleaner customers identified as close contacts. 

Both men are now in hotel quarantine and authorities have commended them for their co-operation and giving detailed interviews.

Victoria is managing 44 active cases, including three overseas-acquired cases recorded in the past 24 hours who are all in hotel quarantine.

Latest news

virus diseases

A challenging day for Australians: Hunt

NSW COVID-19 cases have ballooned to a total of 110, Darwin has gone into an immediate 48-hour lockdown and WA has reimposed some restrictions.

Australian rules football

Kangaroos isolate, no AFL crowd in Perth

North Melbourne players and staff are in isolation waiting for COVID-19 test results while West Coast's AFL clash with the Western Bulldogs will have no crowd.

rugby league

Qld in fight to prove Mulitalo eligibility

Eligibility concerns have denied Ronaldo Mulitalo a State of Origin debut with Xavier Coates to make an extraordinary return to Queensland's side for game two.

epidemic and plague

Airport exposure site but no new Vic cases

Victoria has recorded no local COVID-19 cases but is on high alert after Melbourne Airport became an exposure site due to a flight attendant's positive case.

health

NSW records 30 new local COVID-19 cases

NSW has recorded 30 new locally acquired cases of coronavirus on the first day of its 14-day lockdown, taking the total number in the outbreak to 110 cases.