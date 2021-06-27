Airport exposure site but no new Vic cases

No cases of community transmission have been recorded in Victoria as Australia’s eastern states remain on high alert after a flight attendant tested positive for COVID-19.

Melbourne Airport terminals two and three, as well as an airport cafe, have been listed as exposure sites, and those who visited during times of concern on Friday and Saturday are urged to get tested and isolate.

Five Virgin Australia flights on Friday and Saturday took passengers either to or from Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast.

Those on board Flight VA334 from Brisbane to Melbourne on Friday afternoon have been ordered into isolation for 14 days.

A total of 128 passangers have been identified and health authorities are in the process of contacting them on Sunday, COVID-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar said on Sunday.

The flight arrived at 5.20pm and the staff member stayed at the Holiday Inn Express at Southbank, which is being deep cleaned.

“She was only in Melbourne on the night of Friday into Saturday morning, and of course we’re working with her and Virgin to ensure that anybody who has had potential exposure is being followed up,” Mr Weimar said,

There is also concern about an outbreak linked to a Northern Territory mine, with the number of positive cases linked to the site rising to five on Sunday.

Three miners have returned to Victoria and are currently in isolation.

“We expect that number to grow as we work with other jurisdictions to identify where those other 900 mine workers have travelled to,” Mr Weimar said.

Victoria recorded three new cases acquired overseas as well as more than 20,000 tests and close to 15,000 vaccine doses administered in the past day.

It comes as Health Minister Martin Foley emphasised the beefed-up police presence on the Victoria-NSW road border on Saturday.

About 1500 Victorians have applied for a red border permit in the past 24 hours, all of whom will be required to isolate for 14 days if they’re granted entry.

Police have stationed extra officers at the interstate border and are conducting spot checks and using number plate recognition technology.

Contract tracers are working to make sure the Sydney infections do not spread to Victoria after a man in his 60s flew in from the northern city last weekend after attending what authorities have since dubbed a “superspreader” party.

The man is a worker at a drycleaner in Sandringham and infected his boss, Henry Li.

The two men’s infections have sent a few hundred primary close contacts into isolation, including a building of residents in Oakleigh where the first man lives.

All 49 residents have now tested negative as well as 53 of the 61 drycleaner customers identified as close contacts.

Both men are now in hotel quarantine and authorities have commended them for their co-operation and giving detailed interviews.

Victoria is managing 44 active cases, including three overseas-acquired cases recorded in the past 24 hours who are all in hotel quarantine.