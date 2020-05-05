Airport workers fear wage subsidy loophole

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australian workers employed by foreign-owned companies will miss out on the COVID-19 wage subsidies. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Airport workers fear wage subsidy loophole

By Matt Coughlan

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 17:55:13

Australian workers employed by foreign-owned companies could miss out on the federal government’s wage subsidies, potentially forcing thousands onto the dole queue.

Dnata, which provides 90 per cent of catering for airlines in Australia, is owned by Emirates Group.

The company on Tuesday told its 5500 workers in Australia they will not receive JobKeeper and instead should apply for JobSeeker, which is $400 a fortnight less.

Transport Workers’ Union national secretary Michael Kaine has written to Treasurer Josh Frydenberg asking him to urgently examine the loophole.

“This is a devastating blow for thousands of workers in Australia who have been assuming up to now that their jobs were secure and their income was certain because of the JobKeeper payment,” Mr Kaine said.

“Not only will this hurt workers in Australia it will also hamper efforts to get air travel back up and running when restrictions lift, impacting on our economy.”

Universities are also concerned about the JobKeeper rules after changes were made to eligibility criteria last week.

They will have to demonstrate a 50 per cent drop in turnover between January and June compared to the same period last year.

Other organisations are allowed to choose any month or quarter between April and September.

Innovative Research Universities executive director Conor King said the treasurer had reframed the scheme six times, with the latest change appearing to cut out all universities.

“Universities have turned with every twist of the knife, only to be left to heal ourselves each time. This seems to be the final twist of the knife,” he said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Nine casts doubt over future with NRL

It's not a given that the NRL is part of Channel Nine's future, according to the network's chief executive, Hugh Marks.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

rugby league

Bulldogs NRL player set to be relocated

Canterbury's Marcelo Montoya will reportedly be forced to find new accommodation because the NRL winger's mother works in aged care.

news

election

Constance in federal run as Barilaro barks

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance has confirmed he hopes to stand in Eden-Monaro as John Barilaro takes a bite out of Nationals leader Michael McCormack.

sport

rugby league

Nine casts doubt over future with NRL

It's not a given that the NRL is part of Channel Nine's future, according to the network's chief executive, Hugh Marks.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.