Australian virus death toll climbs to 102

Federal Labor has intensified its attack on the Morrison government’s troubled JobKeeper program, as Australia recorded another death from the coronavirus pandemic.

A man in his 60s has died in a Victorian hospital from COVID-19, bringing the national COVID-19 toll to 102.

Total COVID-19 cases now stand at over 7100.

Victoria recorded 10 new cases of the deadly virus on Saturday, but they are not believed to be linked to outbreaks at Cedar Meats, Fawkner McDonalds or aged care facilities.

NSW recorded just three new cases, however state health minister Brad Hazzard wants more people to come forward to be tested.

“As we try to relax the restrictions that we have lived under for the past two months, it is crucial, absolutely crucial, that people come forward for testing if they have the slightest hint of any respiratory issues at all,” he told reporters in Sydney.

There were no new cases in South Australia, and while Western Australia also enjoyed a clean sheet, three historical cases have now been confirmed and linked to cruise ship and overseas travellers.

In Queensland, a nurse who continued to show up to work at an aged-care home with symptoms for COVID-19 at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre has been referred to Queensland’s anti-corruption body.

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese launched another attack on the government after it admitted to a $60 billion reporting error to its much-heralded JobKeeper program on Friday.

Rather than costing the budget $130 billion, the wage subsidy program has been slashed to $70 billion, and is now forecast to assist 3.5 million employees instead of 6.5 million.

“If they can’t manage a program like JobKeeper … then there has got to be a great question mark over how they’ll manage the economic recovery,” Mr Albanese told reporters in Sydney.

Labor has been calling for the JobKeeper payment to be broadened to casuals and other work groups that missed out, but the government has repeatedly rejected the idea, even with the program now much smaller.

Labor frontbencher Amanda Rishworth said the bungle was a “slap in the face” for close to one million workers who were told the program was over subscribed and they wouldn’t be allowed to access it.

Liberal backbencher Julian Leeser said the six-month JobKeeper program is due to be reviewed at the end of June and any changes to the program will be part of that discussion.

“I think it’s important to remember here that this is all borrowed money,” he told ABC TV.

“So instead of paying back $130 billion of borrowed money, we’re paying back $70 billion of borrowed money. That’s still a very large amount of money that taxpayers of the current generation and future generations will need to pay back.”

But it is not just federal Labor who wants the over-estimated $60 billion to be used to broaden the JobKeeper scheme.

Liberal Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein says it provides an opportunity to extend the program for a longer period, targeting additional support at those industries such as tourism and hospitality that will take longer to recover.

“I’m certain that most states and territories will be of a similar view,” he said in a statement.

The national cabinet is due to meet for the first time in a fortnight next Friday.