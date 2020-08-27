Aussies lose trust in aged care amid virus

Australians are rapidly losing trust in aged care during the coronavirus pandemic, with a new survey showing half are considering taking their loved ones out of the system.

The Fifth Dimension research found 54 per cent of 1000 respondents were thinking of moving their loved one into their own homes.

Of those, two out of three would do so temporarily while the rest were thinking of it as a permanent change.

More than half of those surveyed said their confidence in aged care had decreased since the start of the pandemic.

The survey was conducted between July 31 to August 31, after deadly virus outbreaks at NSW and Victorian nursing homes.

National Seniors chief advocate Ian Henschke is urging the government to help more Australians access home care packages by making it more affordable and having more places available.

Anthony Albanese has intensified pressure on the Morrison government over aged care, outlining a new plan to address critical issues in the troubled sector.

The federal opposition leader is continuing to attack the coalition for failings in nursing homes, which have been linked to more than 300 coronavirus deaths.

In a speech to the National Press Club on Thursday, Mr Albanese will urge the government to consider guaranteeing minimum staffing levels in residential facilities.

He wants the government to heed calls from aged care royal commissioners for independent measurement and public reporting of providers’ performance.

The Labor plan also calls for a better surge workforce strategy, a key issue in devastating outbreaks that tore through nursing homes in Melbourne and Sydney.

Mr Albanese will say the royal commission should be given extra resources to look specifically at coronavirus in the sector while not delaying its final report.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is continuing to defend his government’s spending on the sector and preparedness for coronavirus.

He has rejected calls to dump embattled Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck, who has come under heavy pressure this week.

The government has made qualified apologies about issues in the sector while also pointing to problems in Victoria’s coronavirus protection regime and health response.

Mr Morrison believes Australia’s strong performance by international standards is also a key consideration.

He has flagged further aged care funding in the October 6 budget.

Mr Albanese argues the government is also hurting future seniors by allowing more people early access to superannuation.

“As coronavirus continues its awful march through our aged care sector, we are seeing many of our fellow Australians – desperate and painted into a corner – succumbing to the costly temptation to raid their own superannuation,” he will say.

The speech is expected to criticise the government for not intervening to ensure a rise in the age pension.

Victoria has suffered another day of high coronavirus deaths, with 23 fatalities recorded on Thursday, taking the national toll to 572.

The state recorded another 113 infections, with new cases below 150 for the fourth consecutive day.