Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will unveil a plan to address critical aged care issues. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Albanese urges PM to adopt aged care plan

By Matt Coughlan

August 26, 2020

2020-08-26 17:56:06

Anthony Albanese has intensified pressure on the Morrison government over aged care, outlining a new plan to address critical issues in the troubled sector.

The federal opposition leader is continuing to attack the coalition for failings in nursing homes, which have been linked to more than 300 coronavirus deaths.

In a speech to the National Press Club on Thursday, Mr Albanese will urge the government to consider guaranteeing minimum staffing levels in residential facilities.

He wants the government to heed calls from aged care royal commissioners for independent measurement and public reporting of providers’ performance.

The Labor plan also calls for a better surge workforce strategy, a key issue in devastating outbreaks that tore through nursing homes in Melbourne and Sydney.

Mr Albanese will say the royal commission should be given extra resources to look specifically at coronavirus in the sector while not delaying its final report.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is continuing to defend his government’s spending on the sector and preparedness for coronavirus.

He has rejected calls to dump embattled Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck, who has come under heavy pressure this week.

The government has made qualified apologies about issues in the sector while also pointing to problems in Victoria’s coronavirus protection regime and health response.

Mr Morrison believes Australia’s strong performance by international standards is also a key consideration.

He has flagged further aged care funding in the October 6 budget.

The Labor leader will call for the government to ensure funding transparency and accountability to support higher quality care.

The opposition wants better infection control training for staff and an assurance all facilities have enough personal protective equipment.

Mr Albanese argues the government is also hurting future seniors by allowing more people early access to superannuation.

“As coronavirus continues its awful march through our aged care sector, we are seeing many of our fellow Australians – desperate and painted into a corner – succumbing to the costly temptation to raid their own superannuation,” he will say.

The speech is expected to criticise the government for not intervening to ensure a rise in the age pension.

Victoria suffered a steep rise in coronavirus deaths, with 24 fatalities recorded on Wednesday, taking the national toll to 549.

The state recorded another 149 infections, with new cases below 150 for the third consecutive day.

Latest news

health

Andrews seeks emergency deal amid protest

As Premier Daniel Andrews pushes for a 12-month extension to state of emergency powers, hundreds took to the streets in Melbourne's outer southeast in protest.

politics

State deals with nations could be scrapped

The federal government is seeking new powers to cancel agreements between states and foreign countries, like Victoria's belt and road deal with China.

epidemic and plague

NSW's police chief backs hotel quarantine

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller insists the state's hotel quarantine system is working, with Premier Gladys Berejiklian noting no system is foolproof.

politics

Albanese urges PM to adopt aged care plan

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will unveil a plan to address critical aged care issues as the government faces sustained pressure over the sector.

disease

Crossbencher proposes Vic emergency deal

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is bullish new state of emergency legislation will pass parliament despite a key crossbencher criticising his approach.

news

health

Andrews seeks emergency deal amid protest

As Premier Daniel Andrews pushes for a 12-month extension to state of emergency powers, hundreds took to the streets in Melbourne's outer southeast in protest.

sport

boxing

Tszyu makes own name in dominant Horn win

Tim Tszyu has stopped Jeff Horn after eight dominant rounds in their super welterweight fight in Townsville to remain undefeated.

world

international court or tribunal

Sentencing day arrives for Aust terrorist

After three emotionally taxing days of victim statements, those affected by the Christchurch mosques attack are ready for the terrorist to be sentenced.