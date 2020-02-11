Alexander’s reign as Diamonds coach ends

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Lisa Alexander was appointed head coach of Australia's national netball team in August 2011. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

netball

Alexander’s reign as Diamonds coach ends

By Melissa Woods

February 11, 2020

2020-02-11 15:46:07

A one-goal World Cup final loss effectively spelled the end of Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander after more than eight years in the role, with Netball Australia deciding not to renew her contract.

The Diamonds lost their world title to New Zealand by a goal last July, although have still maintained their No.1 ranking.

It wasn’t enough for Alexander to hold on to her job, with Netball Australia announcing on Tuesday she will finish up with the Diamonds’ bushfire relief charity match in Sydney on March 1.

With a number of tearful current Australian players, including skipper Caitlin Basset, watching on, Alexander said she wanted to continue in the role.

With the Diamonds also losing the Commonwealth Games gold medal decider, she feared for her future after the World Cup defeat in England.

“Particularly after the World Cup loss there’s always a sense of paranoia in the coaching that a loss like that will determine an outcome down the track and while it’s much more complex than that … at the end of the day it’s expected that Australian netball is successful,” Alexander said.

“I thought that we’d done enough to show a turnaround in the Constellation Cup but at the end of the day, that’s the decision.

“I feel disappointed … I did truly want to go on and I felt I had more to offer but coaches are judged on results and that’s why the Diamonds are so successful – we demand success.”

She said she was proud of her achievements in setting up a high-performance program that had been lauded world-wide, with England rugby union coach Eddie Jones recently inviting her into their camp.

Her record over 102 Tests was 83-19 with the Diamonds winning the 2015 World Cup in Sydney, which she said was her most memorable victory.

Alexander said that despite the heart-breaking 2019 loss, she still had the support of players.

“I definitely knew it wasn’t anything to do with the players not being satisfied,” the 56-year-old said.

Netball Australia CEO Marne Fechner said the hunt for Alexander’s replacement would start next month with the new coach overseeing the Quad series in September.

“This by no means has been an easy decision – ultimately though we look toward the next four-year cycle and beyond that and there’s a consensus and appetite for change,” Fechner said.

“We believe it’s in the best interest of the program to open up the role in March this year.

“We acknowledge and respect the fact that this is not the outcome that Lisa was looking for.”

Fechner said her preference was for an Australian coach.

“The parochial nature and the passion that we have as Australia for the Diamonds and netball; it makes sense that it’s an Australian coach and I know that there’s some great coaches out there coaching in our Super Netball league and also coaching internationally as well,” she said.

“You’d like to think with the pedigree on our shores that’s where the next coach will come from.”

Former internationals Clare Ferguson (nee McMeniman) is the current Diamonds defence coach and Megan Anderson, shooting, but are unlikely to step up.

Jane Woodlands-Thompson, who oversees women’s sport at Collingwood has recently spent time assisting New Zealand coach Noeline Taurua while Collingwood netball coach Rob Wright is thought to have international ambitions.

Former Diamond Simone McKinnis, who coaches Melbourne Vixens, may also be an option.

latest sport

golf

Golfer Minjee Lee relaxed at Aussie Open

Australia's top-ranked golfer Minjee Lee says she's unusually relaxed entering the Women's Australian Open tournament at Royal Adelaide.

netball

Alexander's reign as Diamonds coach ends

Long-time Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander is to depart the national team, with Netball Australia deciding not to renew her contract.

boxing

Tszyu dismisses Horn's boxing skill

Jeff Horn's shock win over Manny Pacquiao is being used as inspiration by the Australian boxer's next foe, countryman Tim Tszyu.

cricket

Warner's another AB win for bat over ball

The Allan Border medal has been awarded on 21 occasions and a clear trend has developed, suggesting it is a batsman's award.

soccer

Matildas maul Thailand in Tokyo qualifier

The Matildas have secured a spot in the final round of women's qualifiers for Tokyo 2020, thumping Thailand in Sydney courtesy of an Emily Van Egmond hat-trick.

news

virus diseases

Morrison, Albanese warn of virus racism

The prime minister and opposition leader have come together to warn against racism unfairly targeting Chinese-Australians amid the coronavirus outbreak.

sport

golf

Golfer Minjee Lee relaxed at Aussie Open

Australia's top-ranked golfer Minjee Lee says she's unusually relaxed entering the Women's Australian Open tournament at Royal Adelaide.

world

crime, law and justice

Thai city copes with shooting fallout

Authorities have begun the task of releasing the bodies of the 29 victims of Thailand's worst mass shooting to relatives.