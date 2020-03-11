Qld campus closed after COVID-19 diagnosis

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Gold Coast's Southern Cross University is closed after a staffer tested positive to coronavirus. Image by Aap/AAP PHOTOS

health

Qld campus closed after COVID-19 diagnosis

By Darren Cartwright and Sonia Kohlbacher

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 11:25:33

A Gold Coast university campus has closed its doors to staff and students after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Southern Cross University will be closed on Wednesday for cleaning after one its Phillippines-based staff members tested positive to the virus on Tuesday. 

He attended workshops at the university’s Gold Coast and Lismore campuses from March 4-to-6 before returning to The Philippines on Saturday.

Health officials and university representatives are working to contact 45 people who were in contact with or near the man during his time in Australia. 

The Lismore campus, in northern NSW, will also be closed and cleaned as a precaution.

The university is urging anyone who is feeling unwell to self-isolate and seek medical attention.

Meanwhile, a University of Queensland student has tested positive after returning from Europe.

They attended its St Lucia campus on March 5 and 6, but did not know they were infectious at the time.

Health officials are tracing people who may have come into contact with the student.

It comes after Queensland’s education minister Grace Grace banned school groups travelling overseas.

New Zealand is the exception.

Ms Grace says the measure is a protective action to contain the spread of the virus.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Pell's High Court appeal bid opens

Disgraced Cardinal George Pell is making a High Court bid for freedom, after being jailed for sexually abusing two choirboys.

virus diseases

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

The state control centre will oversee Victoria's response to the spread of coronavirus, as the total number of cases has risen to 21.

health

Qld campus closed after COVID-19 diagnosis

An overseas-based staff member with the Gold Coast and Lismore's Southern Cross University has tested positive for coronavirus.

politics

Italian visitors banned over coronavirus

With 106 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Australia, the government is extending travel bans and boosting health spending.

health

Government rolls out $2.4b virus response

The Morrison government has announced a $2.4 billion coronavirus response package including pop-clinics and bulk-billing of phone consultations with GPs.

news

crime, law and justice

Pell's High Court appeal bid opens

Disgraced Cardinal George Pell is making a High Court bid for freedom, after being jailed for sexually abusing two choirboys.

sport

Australian rules football

Lin Jong taking steps towards AFL return

Injured midfielder Lin Jong hopes to return to action during the first half of the AFL season but faces a fight for a spot in the Western Bulldogs' engine room.

world

crime, law and justice

Australian MH17 cops 'hacked' by Russians

An Australian police report was probably hacked by Russian spies for use in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court heard.