All robo-debts to be repaid by government

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
More than $720 million raised through the controversial robo-debt program will be refunded. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

politics

All robo-debts to be repaid by government

By Rebecca Gredley

May 29, 2020

2020-05-29 15:42:36

More than $720 million raised through the Morrison government’s controversial robo-debt program will be refunded.

About 470,000 debts were raised through the defunct welfare scheme, which is now the subject of a class action challenge.

“Services Australia will now put in place the mechanisms needed to start making refunds, including how affected customers are advised of next steps,” Government Services Minister Stuart Robert said on Friday.

“Consultation will occur with stakeholders, including the commonwealth ombudsman, and clear communication is a priority, so people understand what it means for them.”

Interest payments and recovery fees will also be refunded.

The controversial system was ruled unlawful last year, with the Federal Court saying Centrelink could not have been satisfied the debt was correct.

The government wound back the scheme prior to the court decision.

The scheme matched Australian Tax Office and Centrelink data to claw back overpaid welfare payments.

People were automatically contacted if Centrelink thought they might owe more than $1000.

One in five debt letters sent were based on false information.

The previous Labor government introduced a similar process in 2011 but had each case reviewed by a staff member at the Department of Human Services, while the coalition moved to a fully-automated system in 2016.

Latest news

politics

COAG is dead, long live national cabinet

The Council of Australian Governments has been axed in favour of reform being driven by monthly national cabinet meetings.

arts, culture and entertainment

Jones muses on 'stepping stones' in finale

Top rating Sydney radio host Alan Jones has signed off for the final time after a successful 35 years in radio, prompting an outpouring of well wishes.

politics

Virus drives $40b federal budget deficit

The Morrison government has revealed billons of dollars of spending on health and economic stimulus has pushed the budget deficit to $40 billion.

politics

All robo-debts to be repaid by government

The federal government has committed to repaying all 470,000 robo-debts totalling $721 million.

disaster and accident

Zookeeper attacked by two lions in NSW

A female zookeeper was airlifted to hospital after an "extremely vicious" attack by two male lions inside a NSW South Coast zoo enclosure.

news

politics

COAG is dead, long live national cabinet

The Council of Australian Governments has been axed in favour of reform being driven by monthly national cabinet meetings.

sport

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to hear from Bronson Xerri after the 19-year-old was provisionally suspended from the NRL for a positive sample.

world

politics

No UK police action against PM's adviser

UK police will take no further action, finding the prime minister's adviser Dominic Cummings had breached coronavirus rules but that it had been minor.