Minister Greg Hunt has released a million masks from the national stockpile for aged care workers. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

All Vic aged care staff to wear face masks

By AAP

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 07:33:08

All Victorian aged care workers will be required to wear face masks to protect vulnerable senior citizens.

The directive applies to residential care and home support care workers, with a further one million masks released from the national medical stockpile to support the requirement.

In addition, half a million masks will be made available to aged care services in the hotspot areas of western Sydney. The NSW government has declared they should be used in Liverpool, Campbelltown and Wollondilly (Picton).

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has discussed the issue of masks with his Victorian counterpart Jenny Mikakos, who fully supports the measure.

The announcement comes as it was revealed on Thursday aged care staff could be banned from working at multiple facilities across Victoria to help curb the state’s second coronavirus outbreak.

Victoria recorded 317 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Australia’s biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases.

Some of the state’s biggest outbreaks are in aged care facilities, with 31 cases now at Essendon’s Menarock Life, while 23 cases are linked to Glendale Aged Care in Werribee.

Estia Health in Ardeer on Thursday reached 21 total cases and St Basils Homes for the Aged has five.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said the nature of aged care employment was often casual, meaning several workers were moving between different homes and facilities.

Earlier this week, aged care workers in Victoria’s lockdown zones were required to wear surgical masks following a recommendation from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee.

This advice also includes the recommendation of mandatory use of masks for disability workers in the hot spot areas.

soccer

Buhagiar helps Sydney close in on Plate

A late double from Trent Buhagiar has given Sydney a 3-1 home win over Wellington to virtually wrap up the A-League Premier's Plate for the Sky Blues.

Australian rules football

Magpie De Goey to have finger surgery

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey will have surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso AFL performance against Geelong.

rugby league

Australian rules football

De Goey kicks five as Magpies down Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey booted three goals in the final term to get his team over the line against an injury-hit Geelong.

virus diseases

Three deaths as Vic hits case record again

A prisoner is among the latest confirmed cases in Victoria after the state recorded its largest daily increase of 428 new coronavirus cases.

soccer

virus diseases

Virus cases up in Japan, Israel and India

Governments are trying to put down fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus in many countries while also keeping their economies running.