Christopher Puglia will be extradited to Queensland charged with murdering his parents. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Alleged Qld parent killer to be extradited

By Callum Godde and Tracey Ferrier

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 12:08:08

A Queensland man who fled to Sydney after allegedly beating his parents to death will be escorted back to the Sunshine State by road.

Christopher Puglia, 31, has been charged with two counts of murder after being arrested in the Sydney suburb of Berowra some four hours after his parents’ bodies were found north of Brisbane on Sunday.

In Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday, magistrate Kevin Hockey granted an extradition request from Queensland detectives who travelled to Sydney for the hearing.

But Puglia, who did not appear via video link, won’t return to Brisbane until Wednesday with limited flights necessitating a 10-hour trek back up the highway.

“Unfortunately due to logistics and no flights they’re going to have to drive … that’s why we’re pressing for first thing tomorrow,” a police prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Queensland Police allege Puglia killed Frank and Loris Puglia, both 59, on Saturday at their Joyner home. 

It’s alleged he then drove his father’s white 2020 model RAV4 to Southport on the Gold Coast, where the vehicle remained overnight before being driven into NSW on Sunday. 

A relative discovered the bodies after going to the couple’s home for a catch-up.

They died from blunt force trauma, with detectives refusing to speculate on the weapon used.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the killings and are investigating a motive.

Media reports have claimed Puglia had returned to his parents’ home from Sydney to isolate during the coronavirus lockdown.

Puglia is due to face Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Thursday.

