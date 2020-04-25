Almost 1m businesses want JobKeeper pay

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has clarified who can access the JobKeeper payment. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Almost 1m businesses want JobKeeper pay

By Andi Yu

April 25, 2020

2020-04-25 19:46:05

Around 900,000 businesses have indicated they want a share of the federal government’s historic $130 billion JobKeeper payment to cushion the impact of coronavirus.

Millions of workers in Australia are set to receive the $1,500 per fortnight payment after finding themselves out of work because of restrictions to protect the community from COVID-19.

The fortnightly sum accounts for the full median wage of some of the most heavily affected sectors such as retail, hospitality and tourism, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Friday.

So far, more than 400,000 businesses have enrolled to receive the payment, providing wages for about 2.4 million people.

Mr Frydenberg sought to clarify eligibility for the payment for specific groups including teenagers, charities and religious leaders.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds who have already received a couple of JobSeeker payments, in many cases much higher than their original income, will no longer receive the payment. The government clarified the payment would only be available to those teens who are financially independent.

Religious practitioners will be eligible for the JobKeeper payment, as the government recognises many of them are not ’employees’ of their institutions.

Charities will be able to exclude any pre-existing government funding from the JobKeeper eligibility test, meaning they should not be adversely affected in delivering significant, government-funded services.

Anglicare Australia and UnitingCare Australia said this change would stop them from standing down valued staff, many of whom are trained in essential areas like childcare and disability.

“They will be critical to restarting the economy and recovering from this downturn,” the charities said.

The treasurer clarified employers cannot pick and choose which of their employees will receive the payment. Instead, the ‘one in, all in’ principle means if an employer enrols for the scheme, all eligible employees must be included.

The government has issued a stern warning to the big four banks over concerns bridging finance is not being provided to businesses waiting for JobKeeper payments.

Special hotlines have been set up to help businesses get bridging finance until JobKeeper money arrives in their account.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Coaches, footy bosses to guide AFL return

Several AFL coaches and football managers will help guide the AFL through a return to play and assess the future of footy departments and talent pathways.

rugby union

RA and rep of unhappy captains to meet

A representative of the Rugby Australia board and the unhappy group of former Wallabies captains are set to meet this week.

rugby league

NRL to have final say on season: V'landys

Peter V'landys has not yet reached an agreement with Channel Nine and Foxtel over the season structure, but the NRL will make the final decision.

rugby league

Souths lock in Mitchell for 2021 season

South Sydney have confirmed via social media that fullback Latrell Mitchell has been locked in for the 2021 NRL season.

Australian rules football

AFL to make 2020 season call in May

The AFL's decision on how the 2020 season will restart has been put back to mid-May as it awaits further advice from relevant government and health authorities.

news

politics

Australian virus death toll rises to 80

Tasmania has recorded its tenth coronavirus death, bringing fatalities across the nation to 80.

sport

Australian rules football

Coaches, footy bosses to guide AFL return

Several AFL coaches and football managers will help guide the AFL through a return to play and assess the future of footy departments and talent pathways.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.