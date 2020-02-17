Discover Australian Associated Press

A US woman who tested positive for coronavirus in Malaysia had been on board the Westerdam ship. Image by (The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images)

Health

American diagnosed with virus in Malaysia

By AAP

February 17, 2020

2020-02-17 02:06:03

An 83-year-old US woman who was a passenger on a cruise ship that docked in Cambodia has tested positive for the new coronavirus after landing in Malaysia.

The American woman flew to Malaysia on Friday from Cambodia along with 144 others from the ship, the Malaysian health ministry said in a statement.

The woman’s husband had tested negative, the ministry said on Saturday.

The MS Westerdam, operated by Carnival Corp unit Holland America, docked in the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville on Thursday after being shunned by five countries on fears that passengers could be carrying the virus.

The Westerdam, carrying 1455 passengers and 802 crew, spent two weeks at sea.

The passengers were tested regularly on board and Cambodia also tested 20 once it docked. 

None was found to have the new coronavirus that has killed more than 1500 people, the vast majority in China.

