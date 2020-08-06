Discover Australian Associated Press

Blair Vernon will be acting CEO of AMP Australia while a replacement is found. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

economy, business and finance

AMP Australia boss Alex Wade resigns

By Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent

August 6, 2020

2020-08-06 10:01:57

AMP Australia chief executive Alex Wade has resigned a week after the financial services giant announced its first-half profits had halved.

AMP accepted his resignation with immediate effect.

Blair Vernon from New Zealand Wealth Management will act as head of the Australian division while a replacement is found.

“I’m pleased we are able to call on an experienced executive in Blair Vernon to lead this team and continue to drive our strategy forward,” AMP boss Francesco De Ferrari said on Thursday.

Mr Vernon will start the role immediately and Jeff Ruscoe will replace him in New Zealand.

