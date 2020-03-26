AMP outlook shelved, Life sale on track

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
AMP says it is on track to complete the sale of its wealth protection unit in June. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

company information

AMP outlook shelved, Life sale on track

By Alex Druce

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 08:31:11

AMP has withdrawn its earnings forecast amid coronavirus uncertainty but the financial group says it is on track to complete the sale of its wealth protection business as planned.

AMP on Thursday joined a growing list of companies to cut guidance as the COVID-19 pandemic clouds the economic horizon.

The firm has, however, announced the sale of its AMP Life wealth unit to Resolution Life remains on track to close by June. 

AMP has also advised the ASX its client remediation program remains on course to be 80 per cent complete by the end of FY20 and fully complete in 2021.

Latest sport

tennis

Wimbledon weighing 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

tennis

Tennis fears after player gets coronavirus

Ex-world No.1 and Australian Open champion Lindsay Davenport fears 'horror stories' ahead after the emergence of the first coronavirus victim in the sport.

rugby league

NRL players to discover pay cuts by Friday

The NRL and the players union have begun discussions on how much of an impact the season's suspension will have on salaries, with an outcome expected by Friday.

Australian rules football

Players losing PR battle: Nick Riewoldt

St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt says the AFL players need to make it clear they're willing to take whatever hit the game needs them to take.

Summer Olympics

Aussies promised Olympic spots are safe

Australian athletes already selected for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics won't need to re-qualify when the event is finally staged.

news

health

Australia's coronavirus death toll hits 11

Two Victorians have died from coronavirus, taking the nation's death toll to 11, as the government eases restrictions on haircuts from Thursday.

sport

tennis

Wimbledon weighing 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

world

health

Prince Charles tests positive for virus

Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 but is only displaying mild symptoms of the virus, while Queen Elizabeth is in good health, the palace says.