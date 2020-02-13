Discover Australian Associated Press

AMP has posted a full-year net loss of $2.5 billion. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

economy, business and finance

AMP posts full-year net loss of $2.5b

By Steven Deare

February 13, 2020

2020-02-13 09:37:17

AMP has posted a full-year net loss of $2.5 billion, amid continuing fallout from its “fee for no service” scandal at the banking royal commission.

The wealth manager’s net loss for the full-year ending December 31 compares to a profit of $28 million the prior year and comes after a $2.4 billion impairment.

AMP had to write down the value of customer goodwill in its Australian wealth management arm following the scandal.

It said the reputational impact in Australian wealth management continues with cashflows remaining net outflow, some $6.3 billion for the full year 2019.

Staff were found to have charged clients for advice they never received, and other wrongdoings, at the royal commission that delivered a final report last year.

AMP is still repaying customers for its actions. It paid $190 million to customers in the second half of 2019, as part of $264 million overall.

It also blamed increasing regulatory and compliance costs for the lower full-year result and says significant legislative and regulatory change are expected.

Shareholders won’t get a dividend, AMP said it needed to maintain balance sheet strength  through a period of significant change.

It will review this position after completion of the AMP Life sale.

AMP FULL YEAR RESULTS

Net loss of $2.5 billion compared to a net profit of $28 million in 2018.

No shareholder dividend.

