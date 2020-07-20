Amsterdam’s red light district closed off

Dutch authorities have closed off some streets near in Amsterdam’s notorious red light district due to overcrowding and told people not to visit the area.

In order to maintain social distancing requirements the city had been implementing one-way traffic in the area and closely monitoring visitor flows, before the deeming the area too full.

“Don’t come to the red light district. It is too busy,” the city tweeted late on Saturday.

Sex workers in the Netherlands were allowed to resume work on July 1, after the industry was effectively shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic, many of them in the red light district.

A popular tourist destination, Amsterdam has seen an influx of tourists in recent weeks as restrictions have eased and borders reopened in various European countries.

Ahead of the weekend, the city on Friday said that businesses in Amsterdam have an extra responsibility to enforce 1.5 metre distancing between customers, as “many overseas visitors in the city centre are not aware of Dutch coronavirus rules”.