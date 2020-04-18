Discover Australian Associated Press

Elective surgery has been postponed to help hospitals deal with coronavirus cases. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Anaesthetists want cautious surgery return

By Rebecca Gredley

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 14:40:27

Anaesthetists say easing elective surgery measures must be done with caution.

To help hospitals deal with coronavirus cases, elective surgeries, other than the most urgent procedures, have been put on hold.

All category three and most category two surgeries were suspended from last month.

But national cabinet will discuss an easing of the restrictions when it meets on Tuesday.

The Australian Society of Anaesthetists says any lifting of measures must be done with caution so the hard work of social distancing isn’t undone.

It suggests patients should have to undergo 14 days of quarantine before a surgery.

“We understand that people will be keen to have surgery and do not want to prolong any unnecessary delays but we do want surgery to proceed safely for individuals, their families and for healthcare workers,” ASA president Suzi Nou said.

“We do not encourage elective surgery be performed unless the health service has completed scenario planning for COVID-19 patients and that all relevant staff have adequate supply of PPE and are proficient in its use. 

“Only once these issues have been addressed should we consider performing elective surgery that cannot be safely deferred until the pandemic is over.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says strict social distancing measures will remain in place for at least another four weeks, while critical benchmarks are met.

This includes a broader testing regime, better contact tracing through a mobile phone app and a greater capacity to respond to local outbreaks.

