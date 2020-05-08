Discover Australian Associated Press

Canada's world No.6 Bianca Andreescu is aiming to move to the top of the WTA rankings. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Andreescu focused on Barty’s No.1 spot

By AAP

May 8, 2020

2020-05-08 06:21:57

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu says she remains focused on her goal to climb to the top of the women’s rankings.

The Canadian teenager, currently ranked sixth in the world, with Australian star Ashleigh Barty holding top spot – won her first WTA title at Indian Wells last year and then beat Serena Williams in the finals at Toronto and again at the US Open in Flushing Meadows to clinch her first Grand Slam crown.

But Andreescu’s climb up the rankings was halted after she injured her left knee at the WTA Finals last October.

The injury forced her to miss the year’s first major at the Australian Open and her bid to return to competitive tennis suffered a further jolt when the season was halted in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Andreescu, the first Canadian to win a singles major, said the lockdown had taught her to take nothing for granted.

“I have only been working out right now,” Andreescu, who turns 20 next month, told Eurosport’s Tennis Legends podcast.

“It is tough here in Toronto because they even closed the parks. So, nobody can play any tennis, basketball or even sit on a bench. But I have been working in my mind. As much as I can. It is a very powerful tool that I like to use.”

Although the Australian Open went ahead, French Open organisers have postponed the clay-court major – won last year by Barty – to September from May while Wimbledon has been cancelled. 

The fate of the US Open in New York is expected to be decided next month.

“I don’t know what the future has on hold but… I’m going to give my best, I don’t like losing so we’ll see but that’s definitely the goal as every other grand slam is as well,” added Andreescu, who reached a career-high ranking of four last year.

“Because I want to reach that number 1 spot. I really do.”

