Vic has 23 virus deaths, 113 new cases

Premier Daniel Andrews’ bid to extend Victoria’s state of emergency by 12 months is doomed, with a six-month compromise now more likely.

As the prime minister welcomed greater clarity around the state Labor government’s bid to extend the state of emergency, prominent crossbencher Fiona Patten reiterated there was no way the 12-month proposal would pass parliament.

With talks continuing between the government and crossbenchers, Victoria has had more mixed coronavirus news.

There were 23 deaths and 113 new cases reported on Thursday.

The fatalities take the state toll to 485 and the national figure to 572.

It’s also the third-highest daily death toll for Australia after Wednesday’s 24 and a record 25 on August 5.

But the new cases are the lowest since 74 on July 5, the last time that number was below 100.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the latest deaths “devastating” and while the numbers were nowhere where they need to be Victoria had “turned the corner” in battling its second outbreak.

Also on Thursday, Mr Andrews did not say if his government will compromise on its push for a 12-month state of emergency extension.

“We’ve been, as we always do, engaging with them (crossbenchers) in good faith, and those discussions are progressing very well,” Mr Andrews said.

“I’m not going to be commenting on negotiations that are ongoing.”

Asked about the potential for more parliamentary oversight of the state of emergency, Mr Andrews replied: “I have no problem with that at all.”

Mr Morrison welcomed the explanation from Mr Andrews that the extension did not automatically mean that the current lockdown measures in Victoria would continue.

Melbourne’s strict stage-four lockdown and the stage-three rules for regional Victoria are due to end on September 13 – the same day the current six-month limit for the state of emergency runs out.

Asked if a six-month extension was still too long, Mr Morrison said “it’s a call he (the premier) has to make”.

“I’m pleased there’s been greater clarity around what the premier announced. I wasn’t the only person asking for that.”

Ms Patten said the 12-month proposal would not have crossbench support when it is voted on next week in parliament.

“The 12-month extension just won’t pass the parliament, so they’re looking for a modified version of that, that would include a maximum of six months before it came back to the parliament,” the Reason Party MP told the ABC.

“They will certainly need to renegotiate that if they’re to pass it through the upper house.”

Also on Thursday, Victoria Police will ramp up efforts to shut down a daily protest against Melbourne’s strict stage-four lockdown.

Four men were arrested on Wednesday night at George Andrews Reserve in Dandenong, while officers also issued 11 fines.

It follows two arrests and 11 fines at the reserve on Monday night, plus 11 fines and one arrest on Tuesday.

“I’m concerned and we will be taking further action,” Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told Melbourne radio 3AW.

“They might not be happy with the lockdown … no-one is.”

Television footage showed hundreds of people walking through Dandenong streets on Wednesday afternoon in a blatant breach of stage-four provisions.