Hundreds have protested in Melbourne as Daniel Andrews seeks an extension to the state of emergency. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

health

Andrews seeks emergency deal amid protest

By AAP

August 26, 2020

2020-08-26 20:16:52

A daily protest in Melbourne’s outer southeast has been broken up after residents again rebelled against the city’s strict COVID-19 lockdown rules.

As Premier Daniel Andrews vies for a 12-month extension to state of emergency powers, online vision showed hundreds of people walking through Dandenong streets on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers dispersed the large crowds and at least one man was arrested.

The recurring protest has been taking place at Dandenong’s George Andrews Reserve each afternoon in a blatant breach of health directions, Victoria Police confirmed.

It comes as Premier Daniel Andrews is dragged to the negotiating table over a proposed extension to Victoria’s state of emergency legislation, allowing the retention of ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

He is pushing to extend the legislation for 12 months, but without the support of the state opposition, may have to compromise to satisfy at least four crossbench MPs for it to pass.

Prominent crossbencher Fiona Patten wants the emergency powers extended by no more than six months and a cross-party committee set up to oversee the provisions.

The pandemic sparked a state of emergency declaration on March 16. It is due to expire on September 13 after a maximum six extensions.

Mr Andrews stressed the proposed extension did not mean stage four restrictions would be in place for another year and rules would only remain “for so long as it is necessary”.

The political haggling came as Victoria suffered a sharp rise in coronavirus deaths with 24 new fatalities, taking the state toll to 462 and national figure to 549.

It was just shy of Australia’s worst daily figure of 25 on August 17.

Victoria registered 149 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, its third straight day of infections below 150.

As case numbers and several other key statistics fall, Peninsula Health confirmed on Wednesday night that 618 of its workers had been forced to isolate.

It follows an outbreak at its Frankston Hospital, with 44 cases still active among the health provider’s staff.

