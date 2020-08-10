Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Premier Daniel Andrews is set to be grilled over the handling of Victoria's second coronavirus wave. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

safety of citizens

Andrews to be grilled at Vic virus inquiry

By Benita Kolovos

August 10, 2020

2020-08-10 19:28:35

Premier Daniel Andrews is set to be grilled over his government’s handling of Victoria’s second coronavirus wave at a parliamentary inquiry. 

Mr Andrews will be the first witness called at the second sitting of the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee’s COVID-19 Inquiry on Tuesday. 

He last appeared at the hearing on May 12, when the state’s total number of coronavirus cases was 1509 and just 18 people had died.

Some 228 Victorians have now died from the virus, many of them aged care residents. 

There are now more than 7869 active cases in the state, of which 1756 are linked to aged care residents and staff.

Also appearing on Tuesday are Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kym Peake.

Victoria recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday with 19 deaths and 322 new cases. 

The latest Victorian victims are a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, two men in their 70s, one man and six women in their 80s, and one man and seven women in their 90s.

Fourteen of the 19 deaths are linked to aged care outbreaks.

Monday’s case numbers were the lowest since July 29, when the state recorded 295 new cases.

But the premier urged people not to become complacent about the numbers.

“It is really important that we all stay the course on this,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Monday.

“(COVID-19) is a wicked enemy, it will do everything it can to wear you down and that is where it absolutely flourishes.”

Metropolitan Melbourne has been under tough stage-four restrictions for a week – including an 8pm curfew – while regional Victoria is under stage-three measures.

The lockdowns are in place until September 13.

“It is still very early for us to be trying to measure the impacts of stage four, but we’re certainly seeing perhaps some greater stability that is a result of the cumulative impact of stage three,” Mr Andrews said.

“It’s bought some stability in the numbers, but we’ve got to drive them down so that we can reopen.”

A new outbreak emerged on Monday at the Altona North packaging and distribution facility for meal kit delivery company Marley Spoon.

So far, eight cases are linked to the warehouse.

Latest news

epidemic and plague

Tangara cases jump to 11 with NSW on alert

The number of COVID-19 cases associated with a northwest Sydney school has jumped to at least 11, with NSW authorities yet to find the source of the outbreak.

safety of citizens

Andrews to be grilled at Vic virus inquiry

Premier Daniel Andrews will be the first witness called before a parliamentary inquiry into the Victorian government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

weather

Rain eases but winds, surf batter NSW

The Shoalhaven River has peaked after torrential rains on the NSW South Coast while strong winds and damaging surf batter the state's coastline.

politics

Virus deaths could rise as infections fall

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd says while Victoria's declining case numbers are heartening, more people are likely to die from coronavirus.

crime, law and justice

SA man on trial for cold case killing

A South Australian man has gone on trial charged with the cold case killing of his wife in 1973.

news

epidemic and plague

Tangara cases jump to 11 with NSW on alert

The number of COVID-19 cases associated with a northwest Sydney school has jumped to at least 11, with NSW authorities yet to find the source of the outbreak.

sport

Australian rules football

Hawkins' five sinks Saints in AFL fizzer

Geelong have kicked the game's last nine goals to emphatically end St Kilda's four-game AFL winning streak.

world

disaster and accident

Lebanon govt resigns amid blast outrage

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab has announced the resignation of his government in the wake of the Beirut explosion.