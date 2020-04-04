Angels deliver groceries for those in need

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Shopping Angels co-founders Tara O'Kane and Julian Corvin are helping the isolated and vulnerable. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Angels deliver groceries for those in need

By Cheryl Goodenough

April 4, 2020

2020-04-04 16:38:04

People unable to leave home to buy groceries during the coronavirus crisis are being helped by a host of people heralded as angels.

Volunteer shoppers are offering to buy groceries for people living in unusual places such as the small Coochiemudlo Island in Moreton Bay, near Brisbane. 

The outbreak of COVID-19 sparked the start of Shopping Angels in the United States and now the initiative is spreading throughout Australia.

From their Gold Coast homes, national co-founders of the group, Julian Corvin and Tara O’Kane, are connecting people in need with those offering to do grocery shopping. 

“It’s just a grassroots group of volunteers,” Ms Corvin said.

But they are a creative group, finding a solution even when faced with a delivery to Coochiemudlo, an island home to just 700 people.

“(Residents) don’t want outsiders going to the island so we got someone on the mainland to buy the groceries and deliver to the ferry, and then they were picked up on the island,” Ms Corvin told AAP.

Calls for help come from people in isolation or unable to get out and from families concerned about a loved one.

Some just need a few basics to last until they get a delivery from supermarkets that are swamped by demand.

Others are single mums trying to avoid taking their children to the shops or people with a disability whose carers aren’t visiting any more.

Ms Corvin and Ms O’Kane spread the word through social media, calling for volunteers to help those in need.

“If someone reaches out we’ll try our best to help them,” Ms Corvin says.

Volunteers who pay for the groceries and are reimbursed by those making the request.

Contact is only by phone and shoppers leave the grocery deliveries outside people’s front doors.

Ms Corvin says she felt totally helpless when news of the coronavirus’ impacts broke but the initiative helped her connect with people.

She encouraged people to use the service and volunteer to shop by signing up via the Shopping Angels AUS Facebook page.

“It’s a really easy way to help that doesn’t take a lot of time,” Ms Corvin said.

“It’s just a small way to give in your own neighbourhood.”

Latest sport

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

rugby league

V'landys confident of June 1 NRL return

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys says decreasing coronavirus infection rates has him feeling confident of a June 1 NRL return.

soccer

A-League clubs, PFA to meet over pay

The A-League clubs and football's players' union will meet in a bid to resolve their stand-off over player pay during the league's suspension.

rugby league

V'landys arrival was a 'godsend' for NRL

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has been hailed for the leadership he's shown during the game's fight for survival during the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Rugby Australia player talks breakthrough

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia in what signals a breakthrough in pay talks.

news

virus diseases

NSW govt defends handling of Ruby Princess

Twelve people have been fined for flouting self-isolation rules while pressure mounts on the NSW health minister over his handling of the Ruby Princess scandal.

sport

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

world

virus diseases

NY in 'race against time' as US cases rise

New York's mayor is warning that the city desperately needs more medical personnel, supplies and hospital beds as its COVID-19 death toll nears 3000.