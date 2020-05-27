Anger rising over Serie A kick-off times

Plans to play some Serie A matches at 16:30 local time in the Italian summer have sparked opposition, with the captain of one team describing the idea as scandalous.

Serie A is hoping to resume on June 13 following the coronavirus stoppage and would have to rush through 12 match days in a short space of time to complete the 2019/20 season.

The Italian government is due to decide on Thursday if and when the league can resume.

Media reports suggested Serie A was planning to stagger matches being played on the same day with kickoffs at 16:30, 18:45 and 21:00 local time.

“Play at 16:30 in the middle of summer, June or July? There’s no way we’re playing at that time,” said Umberto Calcagno, the vice-president of the Italian Players’ Association (AIC), in an interview with La Repubblica.

“The (club) presidents just think of the television, not the health of the players.”

Brescia captain Daniele Gastaldello also expressed concern.

“You’re risking the safety of the players,” he told state broadcaster Rai.

“Playing so many games, with high temperatures, won’t be easy. Playing at 16.30 is scandalous, it’s not feasible.”

The Serie A season usually runs from late August until late May but has been suspended since March 9.

Matches are generally played at 12:30. 15:00, 18:00 and 21:00, although the afternoon kickoffs are avoided in August and early September.