The management of Newmarch House aged care home will consider moving some residents. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

health

Further NSW virus restrictions to be eased

By Dominica Sanda

May 3, 2020

2020-05-03 13:04:24

Four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in NSW as the Berejiklian government moves to further ease restrictions with on-site property auctions and inspections to recommence.

The changes will be implemented from next weekend with real estate agents urged to limit the number of people viewing properties and attending auctions and to follow stringent cleaning guidelines including ensuring people don’t touch surfaces.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said it won’t be like the “old ways” with social distancing to be adhered to and real estate agents to keep detailed contact records of people attending open homes and auctions and to consider extended times for open house viewings and inspections.

“The community has done an outstanding job in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and we need to make sure we continue to exercise vigilance and care,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the relaxing of restrictions was a sign of the ongoing success in limiting the spread of COVID-19, but warned there was no place for complacency.

More than 7200 people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours with Mr Hazzard saying the high testing numbers are a “remarkable response”.

Of the state’s four new COVID-19 cases, two are staff members at the Anglicare-run Newmarch House aged care home in western Sydney. There are now 63 infections linked to the facility including 26 staff members and 37 residents.

Mr Hazzard said investigations are underway to find out how the staff became infected with questions around whether the transmission is happening within the facility or outside.

Staff members will now also be subject to daily COVID-19 tests in an attempt to manage the outbreak at the nursing home.

The nursing home, near Penrith, also recorded a 14th death after a 76-year-old resident died at Nepean Hospital.

“It is particularly sad that obviously this virulent and dangerous virus is still amongst the community broadly but also within Anglicare,” he told reporters in Sydney on Sunday.

“It has been extremely challenging for Anglicare … I’m quite satisfied they are doing everything they can.”

NSW Health chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said one of the new cases at the facility is a close contact of another case who had been in isolation for a period of time and subsequently developed symptoms. The source of the second case is under investigation.

Dr Chant said Anglicare has kept one part of the facility as a “clean wing” where residents who do not have the virus are living.

NSW now has 3035 COVID-19 cases with 14 people in intensive care including 11 who require ventilators. More than 2300 people have recovered from the virus in NSW.

