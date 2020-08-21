Discover Australian Associated Press

Western Australia is looking to put ankle monitors on anyone in hotel quarantine likely to abscond. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Ankle monitors for at-risk arrivals in WA

By AAP

August 21, 2020

2020-08-21 12:41:35

Western Australia is planning to put ankle monitoring bracelets on anyone in hotel quarantine who is deemed to be at risk of absconding.

Premier Mark McGowan was speaking ahead of the court appearance of two Adelaide women, aged 19 and 22, accused of sneaking out of quarantine in Perth to attend a party. 

They had been refused entry to WA after flying in from Adelaide without an entry permit.

“What we are looking at doing is this – if we identify people who are potential flight risks or who might have a criminal history we are looking at applying monitoring bracelets to them,” Mr McGowan said on Thursday.

“If someone is identified as a risk we have the legal power now to put an ankle bracelet on them and that’s what the police will look to do.”

Mr McGowan also said authorities would consider beefing up security at hotels where keep a close watch on those people identified as a flight risk or a danger to make sure they do the right thing.

Vic has nine virus deaths, 179 new cases

Victoria has recorded nine more coronavirus deaths, taking the state toll to 385, as new case numbers drop to 179.

Biden will 'overcome season of darkness'

Joe Biden has promised action on coronavirus, social security, racism and climate change in his speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination.