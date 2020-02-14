Japan driver, ship passengers have virus

A taxi driver in Tokyo has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking a further spread of the disease in Japan even as authorities said some passengers aboard a ship quarantined off its coast would finally be allowed to disembark.

NHK TV, quoting sources, said the health ministry was trying to trace the route of the contagion, adding that the driver said he had carried passengers who appeared to be Chinese.

No further details were immediately available, including word on the condition of the man, who NHK said was in his 70s.

The case is likely to raise further concerns about the spread of the flu-like virus given how many people a city taxi driver has likely been in contact with.

The news came after Japan said it would allow some elderly passengers on the quarantined cruise liner who tested negative for the new coronavirus to disembark ahead of schedule while another 44 new cases were confirmed aboard the Diamond Princess.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said elderly passengers who have pre-existing conditions or are in windowless rooms would be allowed to leave starting from Friday, rather than the originally targeted date of February 19, and complete their quarantine ashore.

With the number of those infected on the cruise ship now up to 218 plus one quarantine officer, concerns have been raised about conditions on the ship, where about 3,500 people remain on board.

The liner was quarantined on arrival in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on February 3 after a man who disembarked from the liner in Hong Kong before it travelled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus that has now killed more than 1,350 in mainland China.

About 80 per cent of the ship passengers were aged 60 or over, with 215 in their 80s and 11 in their 90s, according to Japanese media.

The ship typically has a crew of 1,100 and a passenger capacity of 2,670.

The British-flagged Diamond Princess is managed by Princess Cruise Lines, one of the world’s largest cruise lines and a unit of Carnival Corp.

The additional 44 cases included 43 passengers and one crew member, Kyodo news agency said.

Brandon Brown, an expert in international health at the University of California, Riverside, said recycled air on the ship – a concern of some passengers – did not pose a risk.

“The more likely explanation for the spread of infection during quarantine on the ship is the high passenger interaction due to close quarters and limited personal space on any cruise ship,” Brown said.

Separately, NHK also reported that a doctor in central Japan had tested positive for the virus.

With Japan one of the countries worst affected outside China, the spread of the virus has raised concerns about possible impact on the Summer Olympics to be held in Tokyo from July 24.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori repeated on Thursday that the Games would go ahead as planned.