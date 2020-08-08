Discover Australian Associated Press

Health

Another 450 COVID cases, 11 deaths in Vic

By Kaitlyn Offer

August 8, 2020

Another 11 Victorians are dead and 450 infected with coronavirus.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the deaths on Friday, which take the state toll to 181 and the national toll to 266.

A woman in her 50s, two men in their 70s, three men and three women in their 80s, and two women in their 90s are the latest victims.

Of the new deaths, seven are linked to aged care.

While Victoria has seen its second day in a row of cases in the mid-400s, on the back of a record 725 cases on Wednesday, the state continues to see an increasing number of healthcare workers with the virus.

“To date, there are 1527 confirmed cases in healthcare workers,” Mr Andrews told reporters.

“That’s 139 more than yesterday and there are currently 911 healthcare workers who are active cases.”

There are 7637 active cases across the state.

It comes as two men accused of planning an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne have had their homes raided and been arrested.

Police vowed to crack down on the protest, planned for Melbourne’s CBD on Sunday, calling it a “blatant breach” of COVID-19 restrictions.

Officers seized phones and a computer, charging a 41-year-old Mooroolbark man with incitement. A 41-year-old Chirnside Park man is expected to be charged on Friday.

The Facebook event has called on people to protest in opposition to the city’s six-week shutdown and claimed to be part of a broader movement of planned protests.

It had more than 100 confirmed attendees and 400 expressions of interest late on Thursday evening.

If they turn up, Victoria Police said it would not hesitate to hand out $1652 on-the-spot fines or arrest protesters.

Latest sport

rugby league

Anthony Seibold leaves Brisbane NRL bubble

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold will need to spend two weeks in self-isolation after leaving the NRL club's bubble for family reasons.

golf

Day in contention at US PGA Championship

Australian golf star Jason Day has remained well in the hunt after the second round of the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

rugby league

Nathan Brown to take reins at NRL Warriors

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach the NRL side.

rugby league

Warriors put Manly in top-eight trouble

The Warriors have shocked Manly 26-22 at Lottoland, souring Des Hasler's 400th game as an NRL coach and leaving the Sea Eagles in danger of missing the finals.

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide's true test awaits: coach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder leaders face a true test of their premiership credentials when they host Richmond at Adelaide Oval.

