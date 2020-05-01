Discover Australian Associated Press

Another class action has been filed against Treasury Wine Estates. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

food - process industry

Another class action against Treasury Wine

By AAP

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 15:13:29

Treasury Wine Estates says it had been served with another class action lawsuit filed by Maurice Blackburn alleging that the winemaker engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct.

The new lawsuit, also filed in the Supreme Court of Victoria, follows one from law firm Slater and Gordon filed in early April over claims regarding losses suffered by shareholders after Treasury Wine’s full-year results announcement.

Maurice Blackburn’s class action also focuses on the decline in performance of the world’s biggest stand-alone winemaker in its United States business. 

It alleges the company breached its duty of continuous disclosure between June 30, 2018 and January 28, 2020.

Treasury Wine slashed its forecast for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years in January citing increased competition at its US business and pricing pressures.

The winemaker last month proposed potentially spinning off its prestigious Penfolds label and shrink its low-end business in the US in an effort to boost profit as coronavirus-induced restrictions hammered sales.

The company on Friday said it denies all allegations and intends to defend the proceedings.

