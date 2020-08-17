Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Health Minister Greg Hunt says Victoria is showing signs of 'progressive reduction' of virus cases. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Another grim milestone in virus pandemic

By Daniel McCulloch

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 09:28:26

Australia has suffered its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic but new case numbers in Victoria continue to ease.

Victoria recorded 25 coronavirus deaths on Monday, taking the national toll to 421.

The state recorded 282 new infections, well down on the seven-day average and the same time last week.

Victorians are being offered extra mental health supports in response to rising self-harm injuries and calls to crisis lines.

The federal government is has pledged an extra $32 million to create 15 mental health clinics across the state.

Melburnians have been in strict lockdown for several weeks, with restrictions also placed on regional Victorian residents.

There has been a 33 per cent rise in Victorian children and young people presenting to hospital with self-harm injuries over the past six weeks compared to the previous year.

Over the past month, Victorian use of Beyond Blue services was 90 per cent higher than the rest of the country.

Victorians used Lifeline 22 per cent more than other Australians, with calls to Kids Helpline also higher than other parts of the country.

The state’s demand for Medicare-funded psychology sessions is up six per cent on this time last year.

“While we’re fighting the spread of this virus in Victoria we also need to guard against the devastating mental health impacts it is having,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

“This package is about helping people access mental health support as early as possible and as conveniently as possible.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has extended a state of emergency another four weeks until September 13.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt is “genuinely optimistic” a coronavirus vaccine will be available by mid next year.

“I am now, on the basis of our best advice, genuinely more optimistic; I think the work is moving closer to a vaccine,” Mr Hunt said.

The opposition has criticised the speed at which the government has moved on vaccines, given other countries already have supply agreements in place.

Mr Hunt said discussions with manufacturers were highly advanced, pointing to two precontractual agreements that have been signed, should those trials prove effective.

The national cabinet will develop a rapid response plan for the aged care sector later this week.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said the proposed plan had come far too late, given coronavirus has already run rampant through nursing homes.

“We need to do better than this,” he told 2GB radio.

“It should have been the (federal) government that was on top of this.”

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Latest news

health

Australia hits grim record with 25 deaths

Victoria has reported a record 25 coronavirus deaths in one day, and 282 new cases of the deadly infection.

politics

Another grim milestone in virus pandemic

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but case numbers continue to fall.

politics

Tradies and farmers may soon cross borders

Tradies will be able to work in different jurisdictions without having to apply for different licences under an agreement between the nation's treasurers.

virus diseases

Top Sydney school closed after virus case

NSW continues to be plagued by unknown sources of coronavirus transmission in the community as Sydney Girls High School is closed for deep cleaning.

virus diseases

More NSW COVID cases from unknown source

A man in his 80s has become NSW's latest virus fatality as authorities continue to grapple with an unknown source of coronavirus infections in western Sydney.

news

health

Australia hits grim record with 25 deaths

Victoria has reported a record 25 coronavirus deaths in one day, and 282 new cases of the deadly infection.

sport

Australian rules football

Bombers facing uphill AFL finals battle

Essendon are facing a monumental task to qualify for the AFL finals after suffering another setback with Sunday's loss to St Kilda.

world

political campaigns

Ardern delays NZ election to October 17

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has deferred to her deputy Winston Peters, delaying her country's poll by four weeks to October 17.