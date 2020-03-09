Another jump in coronavirus deaths in Iran

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Iranians are being told to stay home after the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak reached 194. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Another jump in coronavirus deaths in Iran

By AAP

March 9, 2020

2020-03-09 23:35:49

Iran’s health ministry says 194 people have died from coronavirus and 6566 are now infected.

Iran has one of the highest number of deaths from the illness outside of China, where the virus originated. 

Iranians were warned by ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur in a television announcement to avoid all large gatherings and stay home.

“There have been 743 people who have been added to the total of those infected by COVID-19 through lab test results,” he said on Sunday. 

“In the past 24 hours, we have had 49 people who have died from this illness so we have at least 194 deaths until now.”

IranAir has suspended until further notice all flights to European destinations, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the Civil Aviation Organisation.

Iran is the epicentre of the outbreak in the Middle East, as most of the cases reported in the region are either people who were in Iran or who caught the virus from people who had visited the Islamic Republic.

Several countries in the region have closed their borders with Iran and stopped flights. 

Latest sport

soccer

Socceroos' World Cup qualifiers postponed

Following consultation with Asia's member associations, FIFA and the AFC have agreed to postpone the upcoming Asian World Cup qualifiers.

cricket

Aust VC drug-tested during Perry concert

As Australia's World Cup-winning heroes danced with Katy Perry on stage at the MCG, vice-captain Rachael Haynes had to do a drug test.

rugby league

Ponga unfazed by NRL contract negotiations

Newcastle star Kalyn Ponga says he is not concerned about contract negotiations ahead of round one of the NRL season.

sport

Indian Wells tennis postponed due to virus

The Indian Wells tennis tournament known as the fifth grand slam have been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed near the host city.

golf

Hatton wins Palmer event, Leishman second

England's Tyrrell Hatton has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Florida's Bay Hill course while Australia's Marc Leishman was runner-up.

news

health

Virus vaccine still at least one year away

A vaccine to combat the coronavirus is at least one year away as states across Australia ramp up their response to surging case numbers.

sport

soccer

Socceroos' World Cup qualifiers postponed

Following consultation with Asia's member associations, FIFA and the AFC have agreed to postpone the upcoming Asian World Cup qualifiers.

world

crime, law and justice

MH17 accused furnished 'deadly weapon'

Dutch prosecutors have accused three Russians and a Ukranian of furnishing a "deadly weapon" that killed all 298 people aboard MH17.