Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The US has had another record day for new virus cases and deaths. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Another record day of COVID deaths in US

By Lisa Shumaker

July 31, 2020

2020-07-31 11:24:09

One person in the United States died about every minute from COVID-19 on July 29 as the national death toll surpassed 150,000, the highest in the world

The United States recorded 1461 new deaths on Wednesday, the highest one-day increase since 1484 on May 27, according to a Reuters tally.

U.S. coronavirus deaths are rising at their fastest rate in two months and have increased by 10,000 in the past 11 days. 

Nationally, COVID-19 deaths have risen for three weeks in a row while the number of new cases week-over-week recently fell for the first time since June.

A spike in infections in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas this month has overwhelmed hospitals.

The rise has forced states to make a U-turn on reopening economies that were restricted by lockdowns in March and April to slow the spread of the virus.

Texas leads the nation with nearly 4300 deaths so far this month, followed by Florida with 2900 and California, the most populous state, with 2700. The Texas figure includes a backlog of hundreds of deaths after the state changed the way it counted COVID-19 fatalities.

While deaths have rapidly risen in July in these three states, New York and New Jersey still lead the nation in total lives lost and for deaths per capita, according to a Reuters tally.

Of the 20 countries with the biggest outbreaks, the United States ranks sixth for deaths per capita, at 45 fatalities per 100,000 people. It is exceeded by the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru and Chile.

Latest sport

rugby league

Sonny Bill's football to do the talking

The Sydney Roosters are vowing not to get distracted by the inevitable sideshow that accompanies Sonny Bill Williams' much-hyped return to the NRL.

soccer

Socceroos great Milligan joins Macarthur

Former Socceroos captain Mark Milligan has returned to the A-League as a marquee signing with newcomers Macarthur FC.

Australian rules football

Sidebottom to return for Magpies in AFL

Steele Sidebottom will return from AFL suspension against Fremantle but is no guarantee to captain Collingwood in Scott Pendlebury's absence.

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

rugby league

Raiders duo cleared for Queensland travel

Canberra pair Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine have been handed an exemption based on medical grounds to play NRL in Queensland without receiving the flu vaccine.

news

safety of citizens

Vic records 627 COVID cases, eight deaths

Victoria has recorded 627 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths, taking the national death toll to 197.

sport

rugby league

Sonny Bill's football to do the talking

The Sydney Roosters are vowing not to get distracted by the inevitable sideshow that accompanies Sonny Bill Williams' much-hyped return to the NRL.

world

election

Trump backtracks on call to delay election

President Donald Trump says he does not want to postpone the 2020 US presidential election, just hours after suggesting a possible delay to the vote.