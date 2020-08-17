Another virus-free weekend in Queensland

Queensland’s hospitality and tourism businesses have enjoyed a much needed revenue boost over the long-weekend in the state’s south east following another day of no coronavirus infections.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk remained unapologetic regarding the hard border closures with the state’s southern neighbours, crediting the shutdown with allowing Queensland’s economy to re-open.

“Until there is a vaccine, life will not return to normal,” she told reporters on Sunday.

“[But] We are able to have life in a semi-normal fashion, families are out enjoying this long weekend. We’ve got people able to go to work and children able to go to school.”

The state recorded no new infections on Sunday and just nine active cases, including two crew members on a cargo ship off the Queensland coast who remain in hospital after testing positive to the virus on Friday.

If community transmissions remain low Ms Palaszczuk said some restrictions impacting the tourism sector could be relaxed by September.

The premier said people had taken advantage of the Ekka royal show long weekend, which had been switched from the usual mid-week break to encourage people to take a break.

“There’s a lot of buzz around the community and people are getting out and about.”

Every dollar spent by Queenslanders at a cafe, restaurant or on retail went back into the community, she added.

Meanwhile, four men were fined after trying to dodge border restrictions by sailing a houseboat from NSW to Cairns.

The four were intercepted aboard the 14-metre catamaran in Gold Coast waters on Friday after leaving Coffs Harbour on Wednesday.

They were allegedly trying to make the more than 2000km journey to return to their homes and are currently undergoing hotel quarantine at their own expense.