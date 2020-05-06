Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia and New Zealand are looking at resuming trans-Tasman travel. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Another zero day for NZ in COVID-19 fight

By Ben McKay

May 6, 2020

2020-05-06 16:24:41

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has lauded New Zealanders for their commitment to lockdown after a second straight day without a new case of COVID-19.

“Achieving zero cases two days in a row is the result of New Zealanders demonstrating commitment and discipline to our goal,” she said, before urging Kiwis to maintain their social distancing measures.

“We know the virus can have a long tail and other cases can pop up … so don’t do anything that snatches our potential victory at this point.”

On Tuesday, Ms Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison formalised a process for a trans-Tasman travel arrangement that has been mooted for weeks.

Australia and New Zealand plan to resume regular travel arrangements “as soon as it is safe to do so” according to a joint statement issued after Ms Ardern’s appearance at Australia’s national cabinet.

Her appearance was the first time a Kiwi leader has attended a meeting of state premiers since World War II.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL needs hubs to resume comp: WA premier

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan says his state won't ease border restrictions and has urged the AFL to push ahead with hubs to resume its season.

rugby league

Copley hits back at PM's no jab, no play

RLPA representative Dale Copley has hit back at Prime Minister Scott Morrison's call for NRL players to be banned from competing if they refuse a flu shot.

tennis

No Aust Open tennis 'worst-case' prospect

Tennis Australia has modelled a series of contingency plans for a revised 2021 summer of tennis, including no Australian Open in a worst-case scenario.

soccer

A-League eyes August to resume and finish

Adelaide United football director Bruce Djite understands A-League hierarchy want the season to resume, and also finish, in the month of August.

rugby league

Storm resort to plan B for Albury training

Albury councillors have voted against Melbourne using council facilities to train in the border town, forcing the NRL team to make alternative arrangements.

news

homicide

Claremont murders suspect won't take stand

The Claremont serial killings trial has now heard all the evidence, with accused Bradley Robert Edwards declining to take the stand.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.