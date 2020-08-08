Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold will sit out two Broncos matches after leaving the club's NRL bubble. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Anthony Seibold leaves Brisbane NRL bubble

By Scott Bailey

August 8, 2020

2020-08-08 13:38:14

Anthony Seibold will sit out Brisbane’s next two games and a fortnight’s training after leaving the club’s NRL bubble for personal reasons.

Seibold opted to stay in NSW after his team’s loss to South Sydney, with Broncos chief executive Paul White pointing to a “serious family matter”.

Given he has left the bubble, he will now need to self-isolate for 14 days on return to Brisbane with assistant Peter Gentle to take charge.

“Anthony is dealing with a serious family matter and could not fly back to Brisbane with the team after the Rabbitohs game last night,” White said.

“He expects to be able to return to Brisbane within 48 hours but in line with COVID regulations he will need to self-isolate for 14 days once he is back in Queensland.

“Anthony will return to the Broncos after that. Assistant Coach Peter Gentle will coach the team in Anthony’s absence.

“We are working with Anthony to give him all the support he and his family need at this time, and we ask media to respect his privacy.”

Queensland have some of the toughest border rules in the country, with anyone who has visited NSW forced to enter into two weeks’ isolation.

NRL teams have exemptions to fly across the border, but they must remain in their bubble and return the same day without staying overnight.

It is the latest chapter in what has been a bizarre week in the NRL and the toughest year in the Broncos’ history.

Wayne Bennett was on Thursday forced out of his club’s bubble and fined $20,000 by the NRL for eating out at an inner-city restaurant.

He missed the Rabbitohs’ win over his former club, and will not be able to return until his two weeks away from the team are complete.

Brisbane legend Allan Langer and two other fellow support staff also missed the match and were fined $5000 fot attending a function last weekend.

Their error now threatens to leave the Broncos heavily depleted for football staff in the bubble.

The club have won just one of 11 matches since their return from the COVID-19 shutdown, and are at a serious risk of collecting their first wooden spoon.

Their defence is the worst of any team through the first 13 rounds of any team in four years, while their 3-10 start is also the worst in the club’s history.

Latest sport

rugby league

Anthony Seibold leaves Brisbane NRL bubble

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold will need to spend two weeks in self-isolation after leaving the NRL club's bubble for family reasons.

golf

Day in contention at US PGA Championship

Australian golf star Jason Day has remained well in the hunt after the second round of the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

rugby league

Nathan Brown to take reins at NRL Warriors

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach the NRL side.

rugby league

Warriors put Manly in top-eight trouble

The Warriors have shocked Manly 26-22 at Lottoland, souring Des Hasler's 400th game as an NRL coach and leaving the Sea Eagles in danger of missing the finals.

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide's true test awaits: coach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder leaders face a true test of their premiership credentials when they host Richmond at Adelaide Oval.

news

politics

More virus deaths but positivity in Vic

Australia's bid to combat the devastation caused by COVID-19 in aged care facilities has been compounded by more deaths in Victoria.

sport

golf

Day in contention at US PGA Championship

Australian golf star Jason Day has remained well in the hunt after the second round of the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

world

disaster and accident

Plane skids off runway in India, 17 killed

At least 17 people have died and more than 120 were injured when a special flight carrying stranded Indians home skidded off a runway in the country's south.