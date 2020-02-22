Tasmania bans Bob Brown logging protesters

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Bob Brown Foundation activists have been banned from protesting in Tasmanian forests. Image by Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Tasmania bans Bob Brown logging protesters

By Ethan James

February 22, 2020

2020-02-22 16:52:09

Anti-logging activists from the Bob Brown Foundation have been banned from protesting in Tasmanian forests by the state’s workplace safety regulator over “unsafe behaviour”. 

But the veteran conservationist says protesters won’t be deterred and has flagged legal action against the restrictions. 

WorkSafe Tasmania has directed the foundation to cease protest activities in forests until it satisfies the regulator that it is managing safety risk.

Several protesters were arrested earlier this month after chaining themselves to machinery and gates at a forestry operation in the northwest Tarkine rainforest. 

WorkSafe says the foundation has exposed people to risk of death or serious injury without reasonable excuse. 

“This is not about stopping protesting … (it is about) ensuing that activities are undertaken in a safe manner,” WorkSafe head Mark Cocker told ABC Radio on Friday.

Protesters who don’t comply could face a range of fines as high as $500,000.

Bob Brown has slammed the move, saying it’s something that would make Russian President Vladimir Putin proud. 

“We are going to continue to defend Tasmania’s magnificent forests and their wildlife,” he said, adding he has sought legal advice. 

Lawyer Roland Browne, who has previously represented the foundation, believes there are good grounds to challenge the protest restrictions in court. 

“This legislation is not there to evict people from forests who are protesting. It’s in place to protect workers in the workplace,” he said. 

WorkSafe says protesters have engaged in high-risk construction work and are at risk of falling from wooden tripods and platforms. 

The regulator also has issues with the risk of protesters falling or being crushed when climbing machinery. 

The state Liberal government referred the foundation to WorkSafe amid “significant angst” within the community about protesters’ actions. 

“The government strongly supports free speech and the right to protest, but threats, trespassing and endangering workers is completely unacceptable,” it said in a statement. 

“All protest action should be conducted lawfully and without jeopardising worker safety.” 

Federal Assistant Minister for Forestry and Fisheries Jonathon Duniam believes the WorkSafe action is a major win for the state’s 5700 forestry workers and proof that nobody is above the law.

The Australian Lawyers Alliance says the protest restrictions and threats of fines are an abuse of power. 

The foundation has two weeks to lodge an appeal. 

Latest sport

motor racing

Holden's Whincup wins Adelaide Supercars

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has given Holden fans something to smile about after winning the opening race at the Adelaide 500.

rugby union

Brumbies topple Chiefs in Super upset

The Brumbies have unfurled a memorable 26-14 Super Rugby upset of the Chiefs following a build-up dominated by a mumps outbreak.

cricket

Aussies won't panic at World Cup: Lanning

Australia will probably need to win their remaining three group games in order to make the semi-finals of the women's T20 World Cup.

cricket

Agar hat-trick, Aussies dominate first T20

Ashton Agar has taken a hat-trick to help steer Australia to a dominant victory over South Africa in the T20 series-opener in Johannesburg.

cricket

India stun Aussies to start T20 World Cup

Australia's women's Twenty20 World Cup title defence is in danger following the opening night after losing to India by 17 runs at the Sydney Showground.

news

health

Aust relaxes China travel ban for students

Australia is relaxing travel restrictions for year 11 and 12 students stuck in China because of the coronavirus outbreak.

sport

motor racing

Holden's Whincup wins Adelaide Supercars

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has given Holden fans something to smile about after winning the opening race at the Adelaide 500.

world

health

SKorea virus cases surge to 346

South Korea has reported 142 new confirmed coronavirus cases, mostly linked to a church in Daegu and a hospital in Cheongdo county.